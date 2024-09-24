Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave 558 Dead; Hezbollah Responds with Missile Attacks

World | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave 558 Dead; Hezbollah Responds with Missile Attacks

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that Israeli military strikes have resulted in at least 558 deaths in Lebanon, with 50 of those being children. Additionally, over 1,800 individuals have sustained injuries from the attacks, as stated in an Al Jazeera report.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched a series of missile strikes targeting Israeli air bases. As world leaders and the United Nations urged for immediate de-escalation, Israel continued its assault on Hezbollah positions throughout Lebanon. Overnight and into Tuesday morning, Hezbollah fired rockets into various Israeli regions, including Haifa, Nahariya, the Galilee, and Jezreel Valley.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have indicated that their Air Force has hit more than 1,600 targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. These targets included missile launchers, command posts, and other infrastructure associated with Hezbollah, some of which were located within civilian residences. Israeli artillery and tank units have also targeted Hezbollah positions near the border in areas like Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh.

On Monday, the IDF reported that 210 rockets were launched into Israel, resulting in several Israelis requiring treatment for shrapnel injuries and panic attacks as they sought shelter. The day prior, Lebanon's Health Ministry had indicated that Israeli strikes had led to 182 fatalities and injured over 700 people, highlighting that women, children, and medics were among those killed.

The Israeli military has declared that it struck approximately 300 targets across Lebanon in a widespread campaign against Hezbollah. They urged civilians to evacuate homes that were suspected to be used by the Iran-backed group for storing weapons. The IDF claimed to have identified Hezbollah operatives preparing to launch attacks against Israel.

Israeli officials have reiterated calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, seeking compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which concluded the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lebanon, Israeli, Hezbollah

Related Articles:

Israel Ramps Up Strikes on Hezbollah, Displacement in Lebanon Grows

Israel is preparing to launch further strikes against Hezbollah to ensure the safe return of 70,000 Israelis who were evacuated from border settlements nearly a year ago

World | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Hundreds Killed, Thousands Displaced in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon

France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

World | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 08:09

At Least 100 Dead and 400 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon

Israeli air raids across eastern and southern Lebanon have resulted in at least 100 deaths and over 400 injuries

World | September 23, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza School Kill 19, Including 13 Children

An Israeli airstrike on a school building in Gaza has killed 19 people, including eight children

World | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 15:26

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Qatar Airways Enforces Pager, Walkie-Talkie Ban

Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon late Thursday

World | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Israel Ramps Up Strikes on Hezbollah, Displacement in Lebanon Grows

Israel is preparing to launch further strikes against Hezbollah to ensure the safe return of 70,000 Israelis who were evacuated from border settlements nearly a year ago

World | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Ukrainian Troops Retake Vovchansk Plant Amid Zelensky’s UN Appeal for Global Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly, urging the international community to unite in ending the war with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40

Biden Calls for Global Unity at Final UN Address, Highlights Ukraine, Middle East Crises

US President Joe Biden, in his final address to the UN General Assembly, emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion

World | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 08:32

EU Official Confirms No Funding Shift from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

A senior EU official in North Macedonia has stated that it is not feasible to reallocate European funding from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48

Vuhledar on the Brink: Ukrainian Defenders Face Encirclement by Russian Forces

Russian forces have reportedly partially encircled the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 15:53

Ukrainian President Envisions Possible End to Conflict in 2024

In late February 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and the conflict on Europe’s eastern border has persisted since.

World » Ukraine | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria