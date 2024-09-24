Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave 558 Dead; Hezbollah Responds with Missile Attacks

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that Israeli military strikes have resulted in at least 558 deaths in Lebanon, with 50 of those being children. Additionally, over 1,800 individuals have sustained injuries from the attacks, as stated in an Al Jazeera report.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched a series of missile strikes targeting Israeli air bases. As world leaders and the United Nations urged for immediate de-escalation, Israel continued its assault on Hezbollah positions throughout Lebanon. Overnight and into Tuesday morning, Hezbollah fired rockets into various Israeli regions, including Haifa, Nahariya, the Galilee, and Jezreel Valley.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have indicated that their Air Force has hit more than 1,600 targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. These targets included missile launchers, command posts, and other infrastructure associated with Hezbollah, some of which were located within civilian residences. Israeli artillery and tank units have also targeted Hezbollah positions near the border in areas like Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh.

On Monday, the IDF reported that 210 rockets were launched into Israel, resulting in several Israelis requiring treatment for shrapnel injuries and panic attacks as they sought shelter. The day prior, Lebanon's Health Ministry had indicated that Israeli strikes had led to 182 fatalities and injured over 700 people, highlighting that women, children, and medics were among those killed.

The Israeli military has declared that it struck approximately 300 targets across Lebanon in a widespread campaign against Hezbollah. They urged civilians to evacuate homes that were suspected to be used by the Iran-backed group for storing weapons. The IDF claimed to have identified Hezbollah operatives preparing to launch attacks against Israel.

Israeli officials have reiterated calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, seeking compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which concluded the Second Lebanon War in 2006.