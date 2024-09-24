Consumers Misled: Cheese with Over 75% Water Found in Bulgarian Stores!
During a recent joint inspection conducted by the Food Agency and the association "For Affordable and Quality Food," it was discovered that cheese containing over 75% water is being sold in Bulgarian stores. However, current regulations prevent the disclosure of the manufacturer's identity, which has raised concerns among industry representatives, reports BNR.
The inspection revealed cheese priced at 6.90 leva (3,50 euros) per kilogram, despite the fact that the milk needed to produce it costs a minimum of 6 leva. According to Vladislav Mihailov from the Association of Milk Processors, the cheese was found to contain 75.5% water and 4.5% salt, leading to an alarming conclusion that up to 80% of the product is made up of water and salt.
Despite previous offenses, the company in question remains operational. For the national radio, Andrey Velchev from "For Affordable and Quality Food" noted that this particular enterprise had been shut down twice in the past, following active involvement from their association, yet it has continued to resume operations. This persistence is a source of significant concern within the industry.
The Food Agency has expressed frustration over its limitations. Dr. Nikolov from the agency stated, "We have closed them down, yet they keep operating. We send documents to the prosecutor's office, and after a month, we receive a response indicating that there is no evidence of a crime." As a result, industry leaders are calling for legal reforms to allow for greater transparency regarding repeat offenders in the food industry.
