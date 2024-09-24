Bulgaria's Acting PM Glavchev Calls for High Voter Turnout, Both at Home and Abroad

September 24, 2024
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Acting PM Glavchev Calls for High Voter Turnout, Both at Home and Abroad

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged Bulgarian citizens to vote in large numbers, both domestically and abroad, according to a report from the government press service. He emphasized that widespread voter turnout, including from Bulgarians living overseas, is essential for forming a stable government and ensuring broader representation in the newly elected parliament.

Glavchev also addressed the efforts made by the interim government to boost public trust in the use of voting machines, stressing the significance of these proposals in increasing voter confidence.

Regarding visa-free travel to the United States, the Prime Minister noted that discussions are ongoing but pointed out that a major obstacle remains the high number of visa refusals, which is often due to incorrectly filled-out applications.

