Bulgaria's Acting PM Glavchev Calls for High Voter Turnout, Both at Home and Abroad

Bulgaria Works Towards US Visa Waiver: Assessing Diplomatic Progress
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged Bulgarian citizens to vote in large numbers, both domestically and abroad, according to a report from the government press service. He emphasized that widespread voter turnout, including from Bulgarians living overseas, is essential for forming a stable government and ensuring broader representation in the newly elected parliament.
Glavchev also addressed the efforts made by the interim government to boost public trust in the use of voting machines, stressing the significance of these proposals in increasing voter confidence.
Regarding visa-free travel to the United States, the Prime Minister noted that discussions are ongoing but pointed out that a major obstacle remains the high number of visa refusals, which is often due to incorrectly filled-out applications.
Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors
Bulgaria’s Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that the full security of NATO member states will only be achieved once Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated during a forum in Sofia focused on Schengen and Eurozone integration that Bulgaria must regain its role as a guarantor of the European Union's external borders
Venko Sabrutev, a member of Parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), declared that the coalition with GERB was a mistake
Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed deep regret over the actions of a party member
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023