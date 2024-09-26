Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing

A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing, and Kavatsite Beach in Bulgaria ranks as the 5th most relaxing beach in Europe.

The study by SpaSeekers.com counted the number of times the word 'relaxing' was mentioned in online travel reviews of some of the world's most popular beaches, revealing the must-visit coastal destination in each country for when you really just need to unwind. The list reveals the go-to places for anyone looking for a relaxing and restoring trip this year.

According to traveller reviews, Kavatsite Beach, located in the city of Sozopol, ranks as Europe's 5th best beach to relax upon.



The World's Most Relaxing Beaches, According To New Study

A new study has analysed online travel reviews to uncover the most relaxing beaches to visit around the world

Little French Key in Honduras is revealed as the most relaxing beach in the world , with over 4,250 relaxing reviews

More than two fifths (44%) of the top 50 destinations are located in the continent of North America, including Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Crescent Beach in Florida

The relaxation experts at SpaSeekers.com have conducted new research which reveals the most relaxing beaches around the world, according to the number of times the word 'relaxing' is mentioned in online travel reviews.

Europe's Top 15 Most Relaxing Beaches

Beaches in Iceland, Cyprus and Denmark make up Europe's top three most relaxing seaside spots, while Salthill Beaches in Ireland and Kavatsite Beach in Bulgaria round off the top five. Several other Irish beaches rank in the top ten, including Portmarnock Beach, Killiney Beach and Tramore Beach.

Rank Name of Beach Country Relaxing reviews percentage 1 Nautholsvik Geothermal Beach Iceland 15.10% 2 Ayia Thekla Beach Cyprus 11.10% 3 Amager Strandpark Denmark 8.00% 4 Salthill Beaches Ireland 7.60% 5 Kavatsite Beach Bulgaria 7.20% 6 Portmarnock Beach Ireland 5.80% 7 Killiney Beach Ireland 5.80% 8 Sveti Jakov Beach Croatia 5.80% 9 Tramore Beach Ireland 5.60% 10 Constanta Beach Romania 5.40% 11 Lapad Beach Croatia 5.20% 12 Cala'n Bosch Spain 5.20% 13 Tywyn Beach Turkey 5.00% 14 Malahide Beach Ireland 5.00% 15 Kalamaki Beach Greece 4.80%

The World's Top 25 Most Relaxing Beaches

The research reveals that the world's most relaxing beach can be found on the private island of Little French Key, which offers visitors pristine beaches and clear turquoise waters to enjoy. Visitors to the beach clearly feel that it is the perfect spot to escape the stresses of everyday life, with almost 17% of over 4,250 reviews referring to the hotspot as 'relaxing'.

Following in second spot is Palm Cove Beach in North Queensland, Australia, with 15.3% of its 2,228 reviews referring to the spot as the perfect place to relax and unwind. Lined with tropical palm trees, the beach offers travellers the opportunity to unwind with a swim,with ocean water temperatures on the beach staying warm all year, ranging from 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. Muri Lagoon in the Cook Islands is the only other beach spot in the top 25 ranking which is also located in the continent of Oceania, with visitors relaxing with a view of the lagoon's sparkling blue water and basking in the year-round sunny climates.

A very unique type of beach is the world's third most relaxing beach, according to online travel reviews. Reykjavik's Nauthólsvík Geothermal Beach is a beach where the cold waters of the North Atlantic are warmed by geothermal energy. The sandy beach provides visitors a spot to relax and recharge in, while its warm lagoon, with a streaming hot tub allows locals and tourists to relax all year round. Just over 15% of online reviews refer to this one-of-a-kind beach as 'relaxing', providing the perfect beach to recharge on in an unlikely climate.

The fourth most serene beach in the world can be found on the vibrant Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Yas Beach is a popular destination for adventure-lovers and relaxation-seekers alike, however with 14.9% of its 1,096 reviews referring to the spot as relaxing, it outperforms many neighbouring beaches as an idyllic tranquil escape for beach-goers around the world. Located just a 30 minute drive away, also in Abu Dhabi, neighbouring Corniche Beach ranks in 24th spot in SpaSeekers.com's ranking, with 9.7% of reviews being relaxing.

The data reveals that North America is the continent which is home to the most relaxing beaches with 44% (22) of the top 50, and four of the top ten relaxing beaches being scattered across the region. Asia follows with 16 relaxing destinations in the top 50, and nine of those ranking in the top 25 alone, including Cambodia's Otres Beach and Vietnam's popular An Bang Beach. Otres Beach in Cambodia, known for its tranquil atmosphere and stunning sunsets over the Gulf of Thailand, is the perfect spot for travellers looking to unwind on its quiet, pristine shores away from the busier beaches nearby. Similarly, An Bang Beach in Vietnam (which ranks in seventh spot) is renowned for its unspoiled beauty, laid back vibes and gentle waves, offering travellers the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of vibrant Vietnam.

Rank Name of Beach Country Continent Relaxing reviews percentage 1 Little French Key Honduras Northern America 16.8% 2 Palm Cove Australia Oceania 15.3% 3 Nautholsvik Geothermal Beach Iceland Europe 15.1% 4 Yas Beach UAE Asia 14.9% 5 Saud Beach Philippines Asia 14.5% 6 South Padre Island USA Northern America 13.6% 7 Otres Beach Cambodia Asia 13.4% 8 An Bang Beach Vietnam Asia 13.3% 9 White Bay British Virgin Islands Northern America 12.7% 10 Boca Grande USA Northern America 11.9% 11 Maremegmeg Beach Philippines Asia 11.5% 12 Lindquist Beach USA Northern America 11.4% 13 Crescent Beach USA Northern America 11.3% 14 Ayia Thekla Beach Cyprus Europe 11.1% 15 Secret Beach Belize Southern America 11.0% 16 Palolem Beach India Asia 10.8% 17 Tybee Island USA Northern America 10.6% 18 Arugam Bay Sri Lanka Asia 10.5% 19 Serendipity Beach Cambodia Asia 10.4% 20 Ngapali Beach Myanmar Asia 10.3% 21 Muri Lagoon Cook Islands Oceania 10.1% 22 Sanur Beach Bali Asia 10.1% 23 Folly Beach USA Northern America 9.9% 24 Doctor's Cave Beach Jamaica Northern America 9.7% 25 Corniche Beach UAE Asia 9.7%

Jason Goldberg, Director at SpaSeekers.com comments: "When the stress of everyday life gets on top of you, booking a beach holiday to a country far away can be the perfect way to unwind and relax. Regardless of the beach you're relaxing on, being close to the sea provides a peaceful escape for many people, away from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. The calming crashing of waves against the shore, feeling the sand beneath your feet and the breeze on your skin, can ground you back in the present moment and offer a soothing connection to the world's most beautiful natural coastlines.

"If you're considering visiting one of these relaxing beaches, you can make your experience even more calming by visiting some of the more popular coastal spots at quieter times and ensuring that you organise your trip in advance to avoid any last-minute stress."

To view the full list of world's most relaxing beaches, please visit: https://www.spaseekers.com/spa-insider/worlds-most-relaxing-beaches/

