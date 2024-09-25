Ukrainian President Envisions Possible End to Conflict in 2024

In late February 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and the conflict on Europe’s eastern border has persisted since. During a recent UN meeting in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for peace for the first time, suggesting that Russia's war against Ukraine could end in the coming year.

Zelensky stated that decisive action now could expedite a just conclusion to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. After meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress, he emphasized that Ukraine’s victory plan could help compel Russia to make peace. He intends to share this plan during discussions and potentially in public addresses, aiming to secure increased political and military backing from allies.

According to the UK’s Times newspaper, Zelensky’s plan includes a call for Western security guarantees akin to NATO membership, along with requests for more weapons and additional financial aid. On Monday, G7 foreign ministers will discuss possible deliveries of longer-range missiles to Ukraine that could target Russian territory, EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell confirmed. Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, though Tehran has denied such claims.

Following the meeting with the US Congress delegation, Zelensky highlighted the opportunity to strengthen Ukraine-US cooperation as the year comes to a close, expressing gratitude for the bipartisan support from the American legislative body.

During his speech at the UN's Future Summit, Zelensky announced that preparations are underway for a second peace summit, calling on global leaders to continue supporting efforts for a peaceful and just future. He declared that while Putin has taken much, he would not be able to steal the future of the world.

Moscow has so far refused to participate in the peace process. In June, many countries, excluding Russia and China, attended the first peace summit in Switzerland. Zelensky has planned a second summit for November. In the meantime, Zelensky is expected to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, followed by an address to the UN General Assembly. Additionally, he will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House.