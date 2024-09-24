Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December
A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year, according to Yordanka Chobanova, head of Bulgaria’s EU permanent representation, as reported by BNR.
Speaking at a forum in Sofia on the impact of staying outside the Schengen area, organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and the European Economic and Social Committee, Chobanova highlighted that on October 10, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson and Hungary’s Interior Minister, representing the EU’s rotating presidency, will propose the removal of checks on land borders between the two countries. This will be addressed at the Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg.
Chobanova noted that Bulgaria is already fully integrated into the Schengen system’s decision-making bodies, issuing Schengen visas widely sought after by citizens and businesses from third countries. These visas allow free travel from Greece to Iceland. The European Commission supports Bulgaria and Romania, hoping for a decision this year, which would strengthen the EU further.
While Bulgaria and Romania gained Schengen access by air and sea on March 31, 2024, Austria continues to oppose their full membership, particularly regarding land borders.
