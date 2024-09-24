Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December Yordanka Chobanova @BNR

A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year, according to Yordanka Chobanova, head of Bulgaria’s EU permanent representation, as reported by BNR.

Speaking at a forum in Sofia on the impact of staying outside the Schengen area, organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and the European Economic and Social Committee, Chobanova highlighted that on October 10, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson and Hungary’s Interior Minister, representing the EU’s rotating presidency, will propose the removal of checks on land borders between the two countries. This will be addressed at the Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

Chobanova noted that Bulgaria is already fully integrated into the Schengen system’s decision-making bodies, issuing Schengen visas widely sought after by citizens and businesses from third countries. These visas allow free travel from Greece to Iceland. The European Commission supports Bulgaria and Romania, hoping for a decision this year, which would strengthen the EU further.

While Bulgaria and Romania gained Schengen access by air and sea on March 31, 2024, Austria continues to oppose their full membership, particularly regarding land borders.

More from EU

EU Official Confirms No Funding Shift from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

A senior EU official in North Macedonia has stated that it is not feasible to reallocate European funding from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48

Older Workers: Key to Addressing EU Labor Market Challenges

Individuals aged 60 to 69 could play a crucial role in alleviating the European Union's labor market challenges amid an escalating demographic crisis

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

Bulgaria is set to receive 10.9 million euros from the European Union to support corn and sunflower producers impacted by drought conditions

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06

Urgent Call for a Specific Date on Bulgaria's Schengen Accession Amid Economic Concerns

On BNR, Maria Mincheva, the deputy chairwoman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the urgent need for a specific date for Bulgaria's Schengen accession, stating that clarity is essential for businesses

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:12

Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Croatia Reaches Historic Credit Rating Milestone After Adopting Euro

Standard & Poor's has raised Croatia's credit rating from BBB+ with a positive outlook to A- with a positive outlook

World » EU | September 23, 2024, Monday // 14:14
