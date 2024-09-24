Shooting in Pernik Village: Two Young Men Injured in Altercation Over a Girl

Two young men, around 20 years old, were shot in the village of Meshtitsa, Pernik region, on the night of September 23, according to the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik.

The shooter, a 44-year-old resident of the village, used a hunting rifle loaded with pellets typically used for small birds. The police in Pernik confirmed that the altercation involved a dispute over a girl, although they did not verify rumors that the young men had attempted to set fire to a truck belonging to the shooter, as reported by a correspondent for the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Around 3 a.m. on September 23, a group of four young men arrived by car at the home of the 44-year-old man. They called for him to come out, and the argument escalated into a shooting. The injured youths initially sought medical assistance at Pernik's multi-specialty hospital "Rahila Angelova" before being transferred to Sofia’s emergency hospital "Pirogov." Both are reported to be out of danger.

The shooter fled to Kyustendil after the incident, where he was arrested following a police report. He was subsequently detained in Pernik for 24 hours as investigations continue, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office in Pernik has charged the 44-year-old man with attempted intentional murder, based on evidence gathered during the investigation. He is currently being held for 72 hours, and the prosecutor’s office is preparing to request his permanent detention.

The accused faces charges that carry a possible sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without parole.