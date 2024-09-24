Bulgaria Faces Controversy Over New Driver's License Regulations: Protests Planned

The recent amendments to the rules for obtaining a driver's license in Bulgaria have sparked mixed reactions among the public. According to new regulations published on September 10 in the State Gazette, which will take effect on December 10, 2024, prospective drivers will be allowed a maximum of four attempts at both the theoretical and practical tests.

Seven organizations involved in driver training have expressed strong opposition to the proposed changes, particularly concerning the introduction of electronic driving hour cards and limits on practical test attempts. Trendafil Marinov, the chairman of the Bulgarian Driving Instructor Union, confirmed plans for a protest scheduled for tomorrow, September 25.

Marinov voiced concerns during an interview with BNR, arguing that the new regulations do not align with existing educational standards. He criticized the push towards digitalization, labeling it "complete ambiguity" and questioning how the proposed changes would improve road safety.

He highlighted the additional financial burdens the new requirements would impose on driving schools, noting that each training vehicle would need to be equipped with specific devices that maintain a permanent Internet connection, necessitating contracts with mobile service providers.

Currently, the Automotive Administration employs inspectors who can effectively verify the validity of paper driving cards on the road, according to Marinov. He pointed out that these cards include essential identification information and photographs.

Additionally, Marinov raised issues regarding the limited number of examiners available to provide practical driving tests, leading to potentially long waiting periods. He questioned the rationale behind limiting attempts to four and the six-month timeframe for testing, calling for a collaborative working group with industry representatives to address these concerns.

Concerns about potential corruption have also emerged, with Marinov asking why a single company should develop the required software instead of promoting competition through multiple software solutions.

The protest is set to take place in front of the presidency, with activities planned from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Krasimir Georgiev, manager of the Association for the Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria, offered a contrasting perspective during a discussion on the national radio. He argued that the new regulations will effectively eliminate corrupt practices, which he claims opponents are afraid of.

Georgiev emphasized that the exam should serve as a test to assess knowledge gained during training, rather than as part of the training itself. He suggested that driving schools fearing the new requirement of four exams within six months indicate they are not adequately preparing their students.

He noted that after years of stagnation, reform is finally underway. "If the existing requirements were followed, there wouldn’t be so many driving schools. Many only had a classroom to obtain permits, while their actual operation occurred in their cars, which often served as family vehicles."

He further explained the prevalent practice of maintaining two sets of training cards: one for the instructor and student, and another that reflects the full 30 hours of required instruction, often fabricated to satisfy inspections by the traffic police.

Georgiev dismissed concerns regarding the financial burdens that driving schools would face, arguing that they often do not invest or reinvest profits, and are unfamiliar with tax concepts such as "Profit" or "Dividends."

He also mentioned that some civil servants work as driving instructors, asserting that there are sufficient examiners available.

Georgiev announced plans for a procession to support the reforms, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alexander Battenberg Square. He noted that over 12 NGOs focused on road safety are backing the rally, which will culminate in a declaration supporting the reforms to the Ministry of Transport leadership.