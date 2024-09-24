Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers @Pixabay

Bulgaria is set to receive 10.9 million euros from the European Union to support corn and sunflower producers impacted by drought conditions. This funding is part of a broader aid package totaling 120 million euros, which will also benefit Romania, Germany, Italy, and Estonia.

The European Commission announced that the release of these funds is anticipated to be approved on October 7. Following this approval, the money will be transferred to the Bulgarian government, which is responsible for distributing it by the end of April 2025. Prior to the distribution, Bulgaria must inform Brussels of the criteria it will utilize to ensure there is no overcompensation or distortion of competition.

Additionally, the Bulgarian government has the option to augment the drought relief with up to 21.8 million euros from its national budget to further assist those affected by the adverse weather conditions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Bulgaria, drought

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing

A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing,

Business » Tourism | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors

Politics » Diplomacy | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Full NATO Security Depends on Ukraine’s Membership

Bulgaria’s Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that the full security of NATO member states will only be achieved once Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 07:40

Bulgaria's September 25 Weather: Warm Temperatures and Brief Mountain Showers

On September 25, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the western regions during the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:13

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Official Confirms No Funding Shift from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

A senior EU official in North Macedonia has stated that it is not feasible to reallocate European funding from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:04

Older Workers: Key to Addressing EU Labor Market Challenges

Individuals aged 60 to 69 could play a crucial role in alleviating the European Union's labor market challenges amid an escalating demographic crisis

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Urgent Call for a Specific Date on Bulgaria's Schengen Accession Amid Economic Concerns

On BNR, Maria Mincheva, the deputy chairwoman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the urgent need for a specific date for Bulgaria's Schengen accession, stating that clarity is essential for businesses

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:12

Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Croatia Reaches Historic Credit Rating Milestone After Adopting Euro

Standard & Poor's has raised Croatia's credit rating from BBB+ with a positive outlook to A- with a positive outlook

World » EU | September 23, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria