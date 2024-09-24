Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

Bulgaria is set to receive 10.9 million euros from the European Union to support corn and sunflower producers impacted by drought conditions. This funding is part of a broader aid package totaling 120 million euros, which will also benefit Romania, Germany, Italy, and Estonia.

The European Commission announced that the release of these funds is anticipated to be approved on October 7. Following this approval, the money will be transferred to the Bulgarian government, which is responsible for distributing it by the end of April 2025. Prior to the distribution, Bulgaria must inform Brussels of the criteria it will utilize to ensure there is no overcompensation or distortion of competition.

Additionally, the Bulgarian government has the option to augment the drought relief with up to 21.8 million euros from its national budget to further assist those affected by the adverse weather conditions.