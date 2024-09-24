Borissov: 'The Change' Has Distanced Bulgaria from Schengen and the Eurozone
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated during a forum in Sofia focused on Schengen and Eurozone integration that Bulgaria must regain its role as a guarantor of the European Union's external borders. He emphasized that a recent "change" has taken the country “thousands of kilometers away” from joining Schengen and the Eurozone. Borissov is referencing the coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB),
Borissov insisted on the need for a regular government to ensure the protection of Bulgaria's borders. He called for guarantees to partners in Austria of "zero migration," citing the reinstatement of border controls in Germany and the Netherlands as a consequence of mismanagement at the EU's external borders.
Reflecting on the timing of the discussion, Borissov mentioned that it is crucial to address these issues a week before the Austrian elections. He expressed his long-standing view of Europe as a family, remarking on Bulgaria's failure to meet its responsibilities over the past four years. He questioned how he could assure the Austrian chancellor of effective border protection when the situation has not improved.
Borissov noted that previous leaders, such as David Cameron and Viktor Orbán, had come to study Bulgaria's border management. He stated that it is essential for Bulgaria to guarantee its ability to protect the EU’s external borders, a task that can only be accomplished with a stable government in place. He thanked the European family for the funding received for border refurbishment, advocating for outsourcing migration centers to Turkey and Africa rather than keeping them within the EU.
He also drew attention to the current flow of illegal migrants, noting that the Balkan route remains active, with daily incidents of illegal crossings. Borissov described Bulgaria and Romania as "interconnected vessels" in terms of Schengen membership and highlighted the necessity for mutual assistance between neighboring countries.
During his address, he asserted that the losses suffered in Bulgaria in recent years are a direct result of inadequate governance. He expressed his intention to support the head of the Border Police if GERB returns to power.
On the topic of Eurozone accession, Borissov reiterated that Bulgaria meets all necessary criteria and urged Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to verify this. He concluded by affirming that while Bulgaria is appreciated within the European family, it must adhere to its commitments and demonstrate discipline.
