Ancient Statues in Heraclea Sintica: New Head Discovery Sparks Excitement

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica announced the discovery of a head believed to belong to a recently unearthed headless male statue, reports BNT. This significant find, located at the western end of the canal, has researchers 90% confident it matches the previously discovered statue found at the eastern end.

Professor Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski, who leads the excavation team, stated, “Today we will conduct further checks to confirm our hypothesis, but for now, we’ve transported the head to the Petrich Museum. The statue’s body is set to be moved to the museum on October 3 by a specialized company.” He noted the peculiar fact that the head and body were discovered six meters apart, which raises questions about their initial placement.

Vagalinski explained that the statues were likely hidden at the end of the 4th century following a devastating earthquake and the establishment of Christianity as the Roman Empire's sole state religion in 380 AD. The statues were carefully covered with soil and sealed within the now non-functional canal to protect them from desecration.

He emphasized the importance of the statues, which were found to represent significant historical figures. The larger-than-life statue, initially discovered in July, was stuck to a canal wall, hindering the team’s ability to view its front. Upon closer inspection, it became clear that the statue depicted a specific individual, posthumously portrayed as the god Hermes.

Vagalinski noted the sculptures' similarities, both being approximately 2 meters tall and crafted from single blocks of marble, indicating they were made for notable personalities. The technique used to create them, while outdated and expensive, highlights the artisanship present in Heraclea Sintica. While both statues were concealed around the same time, further investigation is needed to accurately date the second statue, particularly if it is indeed the counterpart to the head.

If confirmed as parts of the same sculpture, the head and body will be assembled and displayed at the History Museum in Petrich. Vagalinski assured that restorers would handle the assembly professionally, with plans in place for their exhibition.

In addition to the statue discovery, an impressive public building featuring a mosaic floor was unearthed, a first for Heraclea Sintica. Located at the northeast corner of the forum, this building's significant design suggests its importance. Vagalinski speculated it could potentially be a temple dedicated to the Thracian horseman, a hypothesis stemming from previous finds, including a marble votive plaque from the same location.