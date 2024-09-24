WCC-DB MP Admits Coalition with GERB Was a Mistake

Venko Sabrutev, a member of Parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), declared that the coalition with GERB was a mistake during an interview with bTV. This marks the first time the coalition, referred to as the "assembly" between WCC-DB and GERB, has been openly acknowledged as such.

Sabrutev explained that the campaign aims to highlight these errors that led to a significant drop in voter support, particularly emphasizing the coalition with GERB. He expressed a lack of trust in Borissov, stating, "There cannot be a gentleman's agreement with someone who changes his mind," and mentioned that they are proposing the "Mario Draghi" model as a solution.

Looking ahead, Sabrutev indicated that the coalition would seek a prime ministerial candidate who enjoys broad public support and remains neutral toward all parties. He emphasized that their primary objective is to regain the majority of lost votes from previous elections and outlined a clear strategy focused on supporting young families and promoting an educated Bulgaria with quality healthcare.

After the elections, he noted, political forces should convene to assess whether there is sufficient support for this proposed model. "We do not have specific names at this point. Before there are names, there must be agreement on this model," he clarified, stressing the necessity for a stable government in Bulgaria.

Sabrutev added that parties supporting this political figure must also agree to a specific legislative framework and accept responsibility. He underscored the importance of having a stable government, highlighting that WCC-DB had previously implemented a system to vet candidates for the lists, which had been successful over four parliamentary terms.

When questioned about the reliability of proposed candidates as MPs, Sabrutev remarked, "Whether a person will sell out or not, everything is possible," acknowledging the uncertainty in politics.