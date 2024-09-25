EU Considers Measures to Protect Bulgarian Poultry Industry from Ukrainian Egg Imports

Business » INDUSTRY | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16
Bulgaria: EU Considers Measures to Protect Bulgarian Poultry Industry from Ukrainian Egg Imports @Pixabay

Guarantees are required to address the issue of unfair imports of Ukrainian eggs within the framework of the EU's free trade agreement. This statement was made by Zsolt Feldman, Hungary's State Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in response to Bulgaria's request to halt egg imports from Ukraine until the single market is regulated. The request was presented by Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Takhov during the Agriculture Council meeting in Brussels.

Feldman emphasized the EU's responsibility to protect its producers and stressed the importance of considering their interests in decision-making processes. He noted that Bulgaria has experienced a significant increase in egg imports from Ukraine, with over 2.6 million tons entering the country in the first half of the year—five times more than the same period in 2023. This surge has led to the bankruptcy of several poultry farms.

In his remarks, Feldman acknowledged that other member states have raised concerns about unfair competition in recent months and years. He also mentioned the existing autonomous trade measures (ATM), which remain in effect until 2025 and can be implemented for certain products.

Additionally, Feldman highlighted a Franco-German proposal to increase the de minimis aid to 50,000 euros, which has garnered support from 16 member countries. He pointed out that this signifies a majority within the Council, and the European Commission must take this into consideration. As the middle of September approaches, he urged for prompt action regarding this matter.

The de minimis rule allows for small amounts of state aid to be exempt from notification obligations, with a maximum limit of 300,000 euros over three years for a single enterprise.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eggs, Ukrainian, EU, Bulgaria, Feldman

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing

A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing,

Business » Tourism | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors

Politics » Diplomacy | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Full NATO Security Depends on Ukraine’s Membership

Bulgaria’s Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that the full security of NATO member states will only be achieved once Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 07:40

Bulgaria's September 25 Weather: Warm Temperatures and Brief Mountain Showers

On September 25, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the western regions during the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:13

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria's Trade Balance Turns Negative as Exports and Imports Fall

In 2023, Bulgaria's exports totaled 86.9 billion leva, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the previous year

Business » Industry | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Over 1.6 Billion Leva to Support Young Farmers and Rural Development in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture is set to allocate over 1.6 billion leva to support young and new farmers as well as to invest in rural infrastructure

Business » Industry | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 14:19

Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption

Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list

Business » Industry | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:36

Bulgaria Seeks EU Agricultural Funds to Combat Drought and Fire Damage

Bulgaria has formally requested the activation of funds from the European Union’s agricultural reserve due to extensive damage caused by the ongoing drought,

Business » Industry | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Bulgaria Leads EU in Producer Price Growth for July 2024

In July 2024, producer prices in the EU and the euro area saw an increase of 0.8% compared to June 2024

Business » Industry | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 14:55

Second Quarter Sees Bulgaria's GDP Rise by 2.1%, Industry and Services Lead Growth

In the second quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.1% compared to the same period in the previous year

Business » Industry | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria