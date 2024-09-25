EU Considers Measures to Protect Bulgarian Poultry Industry from Ukrainian Egg Imports

Guarantees are required to address the issue of unfair imports of Ukrainian eggs within the framework of the EU's free trade agreement. This statement was made by Zsolt Feldman, Hungary's State Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in response to Bulgaria's request to halt egg imports from Ukraine until the single market is regulated. The request was presented by Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Takhov during the Agriculture Council meeting in Brussels.

Feldman emphasized the EU's responsibility to protect its producers and stressed the importance of considering their interests in decision-making processes. He noted that Bulgaria has experienced a significant increase in egg imports from Ukraine, with over 2.6 million tons entering the country in the first half of the year—five times more than the same period in 2023. This surge has led to the bankruptcy of several poultry farms.

In his remarks, Feldman acknowledged that other member states have raised concerns about unfair competition in recent months and years. He also mentioned the existing autonomous trade measures (ATM), which remain in effect until 2025 and can be implemented for certain products.

Additionally, Feldman highlighted a Franco-German proposal to increase the de minimis aid to 50,000 euros, which has garnered support from 16 member countries. He pointed out that this signifies a majority within the Council, and the European Commission must take this into consideration. As the middle of September approaches, he urged for prompt action regarding this matter.

The de minimis rule allows for small amounts of state aid to be exempt from notification obligations, with a maximum limit of 300,000 euros over three years for a single enterprise.