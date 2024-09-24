Urgent Call for a Specific Date on Bulgaria's Schengen Accession Amid Economic Concerns

On BNR, Maria Mincheva, the deputy chairwoman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the urgent need for a specific date for Bulgaria's Schengen accession, stating that clarity is essential for businesses. She pointed out that remaining outside of Schengen not only harms Bulgaria's reputation but also undermines investor confidence in the country.

Speaking before the discussion titled "The Cost of Staying Outside Schengen - Impact on Bulgaria and Romania," Mincheva expressed frustration at the lack of progress, declaring, "For us, the date is yesterday." She stressed the importance of engaging in diplomatic efforts to convince other EU member states of the necessity for Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area. She noted that both countries have fulfilled all technical criteria since 2011, yet they remain outside due to broader issues related to illegal migration in Europe.

Mincheva argued that little data has been collected to quantify the economic impact of this exclusion on businesses and citizens, highlighting its significance in daily life. She believes that 2024 presents a crucial opportunity for Bulgaria to address this issue head-on.

The vice-chairwoman also highlighted the challenges faced by the transport sector, which is particularly affected by the Schengen restrictions, leading to significant losses. She explained that this sector is vital for supporting other industries, especially those involved in intra-community trade. Additionally, she pointed to the impact on tourism and labor mobility, stressing that the absence of border-free travel hinders job opportunities in border regions for Bulgarians.

Mincheva commented on the current government's budget preparations for the coming year, noting the need for realistic proposals for substantial changes. She pointed out that Bulgaria is falling behind in various reforms and underscored the necessity of decisive actions.

She stressed that budget allocations should prioritize capital expenditures and impactful projects that would boost economic growth and enhance Bulgaria's appeal as an investment destination. According to Mincheva, having a stable and regular government is crucial for making progress on these fronts.

