Bulgaria Works Towards US Visa Waiver: Assessing Diplomatic Progress

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien. During the conversation, Kondov highlighted the steps Bulgaria has taken toward achieving this goal, amidst ongoing discussions about Romania's progress in the same area.

Kondov commented that while Romania claims to be nearing entry into the visa waiver program, their achievements in diplomacy may not match their public relations efforts. He noted that there has not been significant advancement on the issue for either country.

To qualify for visa waivers, the refusal rate for visa applications at the American embassy must remain below 3%. Although the decision ultimately rests on political considerations, both Bulgarian and Romanian diplomats have made visits to the US to advocate for their respective countries. Kondov conveyed optimism regarding the US response, stating that American officials are positively inclined toward the matter. He emphasized the importance of meeting the established criteria while also addressing technical requirements.

Kondov mentioned that the US would assist Bulgaria in identifying areas where additional support is needed, particularly concerning the most common errors and failures in the visa application process.

In a related development, Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is set to meet with the Bulgarian diaspora in Chicago, marking the first time a Prime Minister has engaged with this community abroad. After his visit to Chicago, he plans to continue to Los Angeles to further connect with Bulgarians living in the US