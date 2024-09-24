Dogan Denounces Peevski's Role, Expresses Shame and Calls for Change Within DPS

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed deep regret over the actions of a party member, which he implied referred to Delyan Peevski, in a video released on the "DPS Press Center" Facebook page. Dogan stated, “I am ashamed of the actions of this boy. We are all guilty, including me! We must find the will and strength to apologize to the whole society, especially to our voters and followers. The mistake has persisted for years, allowing such phenomena to develop.”

He warned that the actions of this individual pose a threat to democracy and the statehood of Bulgaria. If not addressed, Dogan emphasized that the consequences could be dire. He also conveyed his appreciation to party supporters for their respect but cautioned against crossing the line from admiration into the cult of personality.

Dogan highlighted a crisis within the DPS's protective system and in democracy itself. He drew parallels to Germany, where civil society actively opposed the rise of right-wing forces, contrasting it with the complacency he perceives in the Balkans, where citizens remain passive observers of the erosion of the rule of law.

Expressing shock at how party functionaries have taken on dictatorial roles, he stated, “Our people are repressing our people. This must not be allowed. We need to say stop to this.” Dogan lamented the situation in specific areas like Jebel and Kaolinovo, where he believes local leaders are abusing their power against constituents.

He asserted that there is a significant effort to eliminate the DPS from Bulgaria's political landscape to prevent any attacks on community unity. Dogan also acknowledged the influence of Peevski within the judicial system, noting the use of intimidation and financial coercion to achieve personal ends. He remarked on the surprising return of elements reminiscent of Bulgaria's revival process, asserting the need to elevate the DPS's role as a national security factor.

Calling for full mobilization, Dogan stated, “I will do whatever it takes. Don’t ask for me everywhere; respect my age too. We are the lifeline.” He emphasized the importance of taking action to rectify the party's direction and uphold democratic values.