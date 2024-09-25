Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Ukraine's Energy Sector at G-7+ Meeting

Business » ENERGY | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Ukraine's Energy Sector at G-7+ Meeting Photo: Stella Ivanova

During his visit to New York, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Kondov participated in the G-7+ meeting of foreign ministers focused on supporting Ukraine's energy sector, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' press center. The meeting was co-hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, representing Italy's 2024 rotating G7 presidency.

The discussions occurred against the backdrop of increasing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches. The forum addressed Ukraine's immediate needs and coordinated the efforts of G-7+ countries for the next six months. Kondov highlighted that Russia's ongoing military aggression has severely impacted civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, causing widespread destruction and exacerbating humanitarian needs. He underscored that these actions threaten not only Ukraine but also the broader security of the Black Sea region, Europe, and the world.

In his address, Kondov reaffirmed Bulgaria's longstanding support for Ukraine across various dimensions—political, financial, military, humanitarian, and diplomatic—since the outset of the conflict. He emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to assisting Ukraine for as long as necessary, with a key component of this support focused on the energy sector. He also recalled that during President Zelensky's visit to Bulgaria in July 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministries of Energy of both countries, creating joint working groups on natural gas and nuclear energy. These initiatives, according to Kondov, are essential demonstrations of Bulgaria’s solidarity with Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Kondov concluded by reaffirming Bulgaria's full commitment to supporting Ukraine’s energy security and all other areas where assistance is needed. The meeting ended with a joint statement from G-7+ ministers condemning Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The statement expressed strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and pledged continued efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace based on international law and the principles of the United Nations.

The G-7+ format, established in November 2022 during a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers, aims to enhance international coordination on equipment and financial aid for Ukraine's energy system. The platform includes participation from international organizations such as the European Union, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Program. Bulgaria was first invited to take part at the expert level in December 2022, alongside countries like the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

While in New York, Minister Kondov also met with US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien. Their discussions focused on deepening the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States and exploring ways to further enhance cooperation in key areas.

Tags: Bulgaria, energy, Ukraine, Kondov

