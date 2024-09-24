Telegram to Share User Data with Authorities in Cases of Criminal Activity

Telegram will provide authorities with users' personal data, such as IP addresses and phone numbers, if they are involved in illegal activities and upon receiving a "valid legal request." This was confirmed by Pavel Durov, co-founder and CEO of Telegram, in a post on his channel. He explained that the platform’s privacy and search policies have been updated to prevent criminals from misusing Telegram's search function.

The search tool, Durov emphasized, is meant to help users find friends and news, not to facilitate illegal trade or activities. To further improve safety, a team of moderators supported by artificial intelligence has been actively monitoring and removing problematic content from Telegram Search.

Durov assured users that any harmful material identified has already been removed. He encouraged users to report any additional issues they might encounter using the platform's reporting channel, @SearchReport.