Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

Israel Ramps Up Strikes on Hezbollah, Displacement in Lebanon Grows
Israel is preparing to launch further strikes against Hezbollah to ensure the safe return of 70,000 Israelis who were evacuated from border settlements nearly a year ago
The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, warning that the situation is on the verge of "total war." He highlighted the growing number of civilian casualties and the intensity of military strikes as evidence of the increasingly perilous situation in the Middle East.
Borrell stressed that the conflict is moving closer to a broader regional crisis, echoing Europe's worst fears. He warned that the current chain of actions and counter-reactions threatens to spiral out of control, dragging the entire Middle East into a larger conflict with potentially catastrophic consequences.
Following a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in New York, the group issued a statement underscoring the risks posed by the escalating violence. They noted that the situation could lead to a wider conflict, with implications that are difficult to predict. Borrell’s remarks reflect growing international concern over the rapid deterioration of the situation.
