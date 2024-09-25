Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in an interview with ABC that the war with Russia could end sooner than expected, reiterating the need for continued support from the country's allies. Zelensky emphasized that decisive actions by the United States could help bring the conflict in Ukraine to a conclusion by next year.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency, accused Zelensky of favoring the Democrats in the upcoming election. He claimed that every visit by the Ukrainian president to the US results in him securing billions in aid, calling Zelensky "the greatest businessman in history." Trump added that Zelensky supports Vice President Kamala Harris in the election. His comments were reported by Reuters.

Zelensky also noted that the plan he has been discussing with US lawmakers, which he intends to present to President Joe Biden, is not a proposal for peace talks with Russia. Instead, the plan focuses on reinforcing Ukraine’s military capabilities. According to Zelensky, only by demonstrating strength can Ukraine exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the fighting. He added that Putin is increasingly concerned about Ukraine's military operations in the Russian region of Kursk, as it reveals his inability to protect Russian territory fully.

Since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, the US and its allies have provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine and imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.