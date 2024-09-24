Hundreds Killed, Thousands Displaced in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon

Israel Ramps Up Strikes on Hezbollah, Displacement in Lebanon Grows
Israel is preparing to launch further strikes against Hezbollah to ensure the safe return of 70,000 Israelis who were evacuated from border settlements nearly a year ago
France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. Egypt and Jordan have also urged the international body to step in, while numerous countries have voiced concern over the escalating conflict in the region.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the need for de-escalation to prevent a wider regional conflict, particularly for the sake of civilians. He requested an urgent Security Council meeting to address the situation in Lebanon.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that nearly 500 people, including many women and children, have been killed in the Israeli offensive on Lebanese territory. Over 1,600 have been injured, and thousands of families have fled their homes. Israel, having hit more than 1,600 Hezbollah targets, has not ruled out a ground operation.
In response, Hezbollah launched more than 200 rockets at northern Israel, leaving two people injured, according to paramedics.
Both Jordan and Egypt have suspended flights to Beirut until further notice. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is sending a small number of additional US troops to the Middle East as the crisis intensifies.
The G-7 foreign ministers called for an end to the cycle of violence, noting that no one benefits from the worsening situation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Lebanon must not become another "Gaza."
