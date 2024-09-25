Mostly Sunny Day for Bulgaria, Mild Winds and Temperatures Up to 30°C

The weather on September 24 in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with some morning fog expected in low-lying areas. Clouds will begin to gather from the west as the day progresses. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast. Morning temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 8°C. Daytime highs will range between 25°C and 30°C, with Sofia reaching 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny weather is expected, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach highs of 24°C to 25°C, with sea water temperatures between 22°C and 23°C. Sea waves will reach 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will also be mostly sunny, though clouds will begin to gather from the west. Winds will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures will reach 21°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 13°C at 2,000 meters.