Mostly Sunny Day for Bulgaria, Mild Winds and Temperatures Up to 30°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 07:43
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Day for Bulgaria, Mild Winds and Temperatures Up to 30°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather on September 24 in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with some morning fog expected in low-lying areas. Clouds will begin to gather from the west as the day progresses. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast. Morning temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 8°C. Daytime highs will range between 25°C and 30°C, with Sofia reaching 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny weather is expected, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach highs of 24°C to 25°C, with sea water temperatures between 22°C and 23°C. Sea waves will reach 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will also be mostly sunny, though clouds will begin to gather from the west. Winds will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures will reach 21°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 13°C at 2,000 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing

A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing,

Business » Tourism | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors

Politics » Diplomacy | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Full NATO Security Depends on Ukraine’s Membership

Bulgaria’s Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that the full security of NATO member states will only be achieved once Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 07:40

Bulgaria's September 25 Weather: Warm Temperatures and Brief Mountain Showers

On September 25, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the western regions during the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:13

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's September 25 Weather: Warm Temperatures and Brief Mountain Showers

On September 25, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the western regions during the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:13

September 22 Marks the Start of Autumn in 2024

This year, astronomical autumn will begin on Sunday, September 22, at 15:43 Bulgarian time.

Society » Environment | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:45

Warming Trend Continues Through the Weekend Across Bulgaria

The weekend will kick off with clear and warm conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Bulgaria to Enjoy Warm and Sunny Weather Through September

Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September

Society » Environment | September 20, 2024, Friday // 12:11

No Flooding Risk in Bulgarian Section of Danube Despite Recent Rainfall in Central Europe

The Danube River has recently reached its peak levels due to heavy rainfall in Europe

Society » Environment | September 20, 2024, Friday // 10:47

Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 20:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria