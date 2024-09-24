Sustainable Energy Expo 2024 Announces CISOLAR & GREENBATTERY AWARDS: Applications Open Until October 1st

The most anticipated event in the renewable energy calendar, the Sustainable Energy Expo 2024 (October 15-17, Bucharest, Romania), is proud to announce the launch of the CISOLAR 2024 and GREENBATTERY 2024 AWARDS. These prestigious awards will honor excellence in the solar energy, energy storage, and broader sustainable energy sectors, with a special focus on emerging European markets of Central and Eastern Europe and Balkans.

Set against the backdrop of the Sustainable Energy Expo, which includes the renowned CISOLAR Expo & Conference and GREENBATTERY Expo & Conference, the awards will recognize outstanding achievements across ten key categories:

Best Solar Panel Manufacturer

Recognizing excellence in producing high-efficiency, durable, and innovative solar panels. Best Solar Inverter

Awarding the leading solar inverter manufacturer for product reliability, efficiency, and technological advancements. Best Solar Project of the Year

Celebrating the most impactful and innovative solar energy project, considering scale, design, and execution. Best Solar Energy Storage Solution

Recognizing outstanding energy storage products that complement solar installations, including batteries and hybrid systems. Best Solar EPC Company (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction)

Highlighting companies excelling in the design, supply, and installation of solar power systems. Best Solar PV Installation Company

Awarding companies specializing in the installation of photovoltaic systems, considering quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Best Solar Software/AI Solution

Recognizing software or AI solutions that optimize solar energy management, monitoring, or grid integration. Best Renewable Energy Company of the Year

Recognizing the most impactful company across various renewable energy sectors, including solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. Best Energy Tech Innovation

Honoring cutting-edge technological advancements that have significantly improved energy efficiency, storage, or distribution. Best Energy Storage Solution

Awarding the top product or technology in energy storage, crucial for balancing supply and demand in renewable energy systems.

Applications are now open, and companies are encouraged to submit their projects by October 1, 2024. The winners will be announced during the Expo on October 16th at the Grand Hotel Bucharest, where industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators will gather to celebrate the achievements driving the future of sustainable energy.

CISOLAR 2024: The 12th Solar Energy Expo & Conference

The premier event for the solar energy and energy storage sectors, Sustainable Energy Expo: CISOLAR 2024, will take place at the Laminor Arena in Bucharest, Romania, from October 15-17, 2024. This year’s expo promises to be the most comprehensive and dynamic yet, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe.

As the go-to business platform for the solar energy sector in Central and Eastern Europe, CISOLAR 2024 continues its tradition of excellence. Over the past 12 years, CISOLAR has united market players and presented top-notch PV companies, services, technologies, and equipment from around the world. This year’s expo and conference will delve into the latest solar energy trends and technologies, focusing on the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders and have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, technologies, and services.

Parallel Event Alert: GREENBATTERY 2024

Running concurrently with CISOLAR 2024, GREENBATTERY 2024, the CEE Energy Storage Conference and Exhibition, will spotlight the latest advancements in energy storage technology. This event, part of the Sustainable Energy Expo & Forum of CEE, will cover a broad spectrum of topics including sustainability, technology, hydrogen, electric vehicle infrastructure, electrification, business opportunities, and policy for energy security. GREENBATTERY 2024 is set to be a cornerstone event for professionals and enthusiasts in the energy storage sector, providing unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into the future of energy storage solutions.

For more information on the awards, expos, conferences, and how to apply, please visit https://cisolar.org.

About Sustainable Energy Expo 2024

The Sustainable Energy Expo 2024 is the premier event for the solar energy, energy storage, and green energy tech sectors in Central and Eastern Europe. With a legacy of excellence, the event brings together market players, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe to discuss and showcase the latest in sustainable energy technologies.