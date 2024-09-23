Croatia Reaches Historic Credit Rating Milestone After Adopting Euro

World » EU | September 23, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Croatia Reaches Historic Credit Rating Milestone After Adopting Euro

Standard & Poor's has raised Croatia's credit rating from BBB+ with a positive outlook to A- with a positive outlook, as reported by the information portal dnevnik.hr and quoted by BTA. This marks the highest credit rating in Croatia's history, following the country's adoption of the euro on January 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković commented that the upgraded rating will benefit citizens, businesses, and companies by enabling lower interest rates on loans and providing more favorable market conditions.

Employers believe that the improved credit rating will boost foreign investment by signaling that Croatia is a stable and attractive destination for investors. Irena Weber, CEO of the Croatian Employers' Association, emphasized that the rating influences the country's financial stability and the perceived risk of its economy. She expects significantly lower interest rates for both individuals and businesses compared to other European countries, noting that such conditions were once unimaginable for Croatia 15 years ago.

However, Weber stressed that further improvements in the credit rating will depend on continued tax cuts and reforms, particularly in the areas of justice and healthcare. She pointed out that healthcare contributions, which currently stand at 16.5%, are a significant burden on wages and should be addressed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rating, Croatia, Eurozone, euro

Related Articles:

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria incurs approximately a billion leva (half a million euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Steve Hanke Warns: Eurozone Entry Could Be a Mistake for Bulgaria!

Hanke's survey of 157 countries last year placed Bulgaria at 117th, indicating a relatively poor economic situation

Business » Finance | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:05

Bulgaria's Path to the Euro: Transition Plans and Challenges Ahead

Bulgaria is planning to transition from the leva (BGN) to the euro (EUR) in just over a year as part of its strategy to enter the Eurozone

Business » Finance | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 08:58

Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan

Business » Finance | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:03

ECB Cuts Interest Rates Again Amid Slowing Eurozone Inflation and Growth Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates again as inflation in the Eurozone slows and economic growth falter

World » EU | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:03

Rounding Issues in Euro Conversion Law Could Impact Bulgarian Transition

Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro

Business » Finance | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:04

Older Workers: Key to Addressing EU Labor Market Challenges

Individuals aged 60 to 69 could play a crucial role in alleviating the European Union's labor market challenges amid an escalating demographic crisis

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

Bulgaria is set to receive 10.9 million euros from the European Union to support corn and sunflower producers impacted by drought conditions

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06

Urgent Call for a Specific Date on Bulgaria's Schengen Accession Amid Economic Concerns

On BNR, Maria Mincheva, the deputy chairwoman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the urgent need for a specific date for Bulgaria's Schengen accession, stating that clarity is essential for businesses

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:12

Borrell Warns of Escalating Middle East Crisis on the Verge of 'Total War'

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

EU Council President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, today urged the Republic of North Macedonia to uphold its commitments and diligently implement legally binding agreements as it strives for EU membership

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria