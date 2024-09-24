Russia Offers Residency to Citizens from Countries with "Neoliberal Values" - Including Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Russia Offers Residency to Citizens from Countries with "Neoliberal Values" - Including Bulgaria

Russia has released a list of 47 countries where, according to the Kremlin, "neoliberal values" are being imposed, which it claims are in conflict with traditional Russian values. The list includes Bulgaria, most EU countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Switzerland, New Zealand, Canada, North Macedonia, Albania, Iceland, and Norway. Notably absent from the list are EU members Hungary and Slovakia, along with Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The announcement follows a decree signed by Vladimir Putin in August, granting citizens from these countries the right to seek residency in Russia if they feel they have been impacted by the "imposition of neoliberal and destructive values." Applicants will not be required to have knowledge of Russian culture or history, nor will they need to speak the language.

According to Russian authorities, the decision is framed as a move to protect "basic human rights and freedoms" while promoting "traditional spiritual and moral values." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia will issue single-entry visas valid for three months to those interested, which will be handled by Russian embassies and consulates.

Russia’s state program defines "traditional values" as including life, dignity, human rights, patriotism, and the prioritization of spiritual over material concerns. In contrast, "destructive ideologies," as described by the Kremlin, are associated with selfishness, immorality, rejection of patriotism, and the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations."

In recent years, during Putin’s leadership, Russia has introduced various laws targeting civil society, independent media, and the LGBTQ+ community. Since the start of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has labeled numerous Western nations as hostile, including all EU member states, with Bulgaria also on this list.

