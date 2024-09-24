New Statue Found in Heraclea Syntica, Linked to Earlier Discovery

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | September 23, 2024, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: New Statue Found in Heraclea Syntica, Linked to Earlier Discovery @Facebook: Archaeologia Bulgarica

Archaeologists in Bulgaria have discovered a second marble statue in the great canal of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica. The find was made by a team led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski from the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM-BAS). This new discovery was made in the same location where, months earlier, an almost completely preserved statue of a ruler, depicted as the god Hermes, was unearthed.

The newly found statue, which measures about two meters in length, was found lying face down in the canal, but its head is missing. Archaeologists believe the head likely broke off during an earthquake and is unlikely to be located nearby. In addition to the missing head, the right wrist of the statue is also absent. Despite these missing parts, the statue remains an impressive and valuable find.

According to Prof. Vagalinski, this second statue appears to mirror the earlier discovery, and it is believed that the two statues were placed symmetrically along the canal, forming part of a larger artistic or symbolic complex. He also noted that a statue found in 2018, near but outside the canal, may be connected to this recent discovery in terms of its story or characters.

Excavations in the Great Canal are ongoing, not only to uncover more artifacts but also to clear the embankment of accumulated rubble and moisture, which erodes the canal walls. The embankment, according to experts, consists of debris left by survivors of the ancient city after powerful earthquakes in the late 4th century AD, combined with clay brought in by tidal river waves.

The newly discovered statue is expected to be fully unearthed, carefully packed, and transported to the Historical Museum in Petrich by October 3. The team will use the same company and equipment that moved the first statue. Although no further statues are expected to be found in the same location, this discovery continues to shed light on the rich history of HHeraclea Sintica.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: archaeologists, Bulgaria, Heraclea Sintica, statue

Related Articles:

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

|

Bulgaria Faces Controversy Over New Driver's License Regulations: Protests Planned

|

Older Workers: Key to Addressing EU Labor Market Challenges

|

Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

|

Ancient Statues in Heraclea Sintica: New Head Discovery Sparks Excitement

|

Borissov: 'The Change' Has Distanced Bulgaria from Schengen and the Eurozone

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Ancient Statues in Heraclea Sintica: New Head Discovery Sparks Excitement

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica announced the discovery of a head believed to belong to a recently unearthed headless male statue

Society » Archaeology | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:42

Bulgaria’s "St. Cyricus" Island Yields Third Ancient Temple, Unveiling Apollonia’s Sacred Past

A significant archaeological discovery has been made on the island of "St. Cyricus" in Sozopol, Bulgari

Society » Archaeology | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:13

Bulgaria: Ancient Thracian Sacrificial Altars Unearthed at Perperikon

Bulgarian archaeologists at Perperikon have uncovered new evidence of ancient life, including a system of blood sacrifice altars used for divination

Society » Archaeology | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:14

Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

Archaeologists near Burgas have uncovered an inscription from the era of Emperor Nero

Society » Archaeology | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 07:36

Roman-Era Treasures Discovered at the Foot of Plovdiv's Old Town

Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods

Society » Archaeology | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 12:35

Mystery Unveiled: Roman Sarcophagus Found in Bulgaria Dates Back to 2nd-3rd Century

Recent developments regarding the mysterious sarcophagus discovered on the beach at the Sts Constantine and Helena resort reveal that it is indeed authentic

Society » Archaeology | August 12, 2024, Monday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria