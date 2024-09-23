Bulgaria’s Police Funding Highest in EU, Yet Field Workers Face Low Pay

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023
Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros
Bulgaria allocates the highest percentage of its gross domestic product to police and security compared to other European Union countries. While this figure is as low as 0.7% in Ireland, it reaches 2.5% in Bulgaria, the highest in the EU.
Zornitsa Slavova from the Institute for Market Economy highlighted these figures during an interview on Nova TV. She emphasized that each territorial branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs maintains its own administration, which often duplicates the work of the central authority.
Another significant statistic shows that over 88% of employees in the Ministry of Internal Affairs are not directly involved in investigations, public order, or combating crime. Despite the ministry's growing budget, 90% of the funds are allocated to salaries. However, workers in the field still face low wages and poor working conditions, according to Slavova.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
During a recent joint inspection conducted by the Food Agency and the association "For Affordable and Quality Food," it was discovered that cheese containing over 75% water is being sold in Bulgarian stores
The recent amendments to the rules for obtaining a driver's license in Bulgaria have sparked mixed reactions among the public
Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica announced the discovery of a head believed to belong to a recently unearthed headless male statue
The weather on September 24 in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with some morning fog expected in low-lying areas
Archaeologists in Bulgaria have discovered a second marble statue in the great canal of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica
Bulgaria has been identified as the EU country with the highest income inequality,
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023