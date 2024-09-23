Bulgaria’s Police Funding Highest in EU, Yet Field Workers Face Low Pay

Bulgaria allocates the highest percentage of its gross domestic product to police and security compared to other European Union countries. While this figure is as low as 0.7% in Ireland, it reaches 2.5% in Bulgaria, the highest in the EU.

Zornitsa Slavova from the Institute for Market Economy highlighted these figures during an interview on Nova TV. She emphasized that each territorial branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs maintains its own administration, which often duplicates the work of the central authority.

Another significant statistic shows that over 88% of employees in the Ministry of Internal Affairs are not directly involved in investigations, public order, or combating crime. Despite the ministry's growing budget, 90% of the funds are allocated to salaries. However, workers in the field still face low wages and poor working conditions, according to Slavova.