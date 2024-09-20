September 22 Marks the Start of Autumn in 2024

This year, astronomical autumn will begin on Sunday, September 22, at 15:43 Bulgarian time. At that moment, the Sun will cross the celestial equator during the autumnal equinox, which occurs in the constellation Virgo.

Since 2024 is a leap year, the start of autumn comes about 18 hours earlier than last year, when the season began on September 23 at 09:50.

While autumn starts in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere will enter spring, as the Sun moves further into the southern part of the sky after crossing the celestial equator.