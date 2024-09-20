September 22 Marks the Start of Autumn in 2024

Bulgaria to Enjoy Warm and Sunny Weather Through September
Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September
This year, astronomical autumn will begin on Sunday, September 22, at 15:43 Bulgarian time. At that moment, the Sun will cross the celestial equator during the autumnal equinox, which occurs in the constellation Virgo.
Since 2024 is a leap year, the start of autumn comes about 18 hours earlier than last year, when the season began on September 23 at 09:50.
While autumn starts in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere will enter spring, as the Sun moves further into the southern part of the sky after crossing the celestial equator.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The weekend will kick off with clear and warm conditions across Bulgaria
Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September
The Danube River has recently reached its peak levels due to heavy rainfall in Europe
Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather with afternoon rain showers expected in Southwestern and Northeastern regions
Light snow is forecast in the mountains for September 18, 2024, with scattered rainfall expected in some parts of the country
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023