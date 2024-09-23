Odesa Port Targeted: Ship Transporting US-Bound Goods to Varna Damaged by Russian Missile

A ship transporting pipes to Varna, Bulgaria, under a supply contract with the United States was struck during a Russian missile attack on the port of Odesa, according to Maritime.bg. The vessel, the Golden Lion, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, sustained damage, and two sailors from its crew were injured. Initial reports suggest that the attack was likely carried out by a Russian 'Iskander' quasi-ballistic missile, typically used to target critical infrastructure.

The Golden Lion is among the ships transporting pipes from Ukraine to the terminal at the Port of Varna, where the goods are then reloaded for further shipment to the United States. The ship is owned by a Latvian-based company and is managed by a Ukrainian firm.