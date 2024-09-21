Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza School Kill 19, Including 13 Children

An Israeli airstrike on a school building in Gaza has killed 19 people, including eight children, AFP reports. Among the victims were 13 children and six women, one of whom was pregnant. Over 30 others were injured, many of them women and children.

The building, located in the southern Gaza suburb of al-Zaytoun, housed thousands of displaced people. Witnesses said a group of children, who had lost their parents and were waiting to receive humanitarian aid from a local NGO, had gathered just before the airstrike. Another strike in the same al-Zaytoun area also hit a school, injuring several people.

These attacks follow a series of Israeli strikes on schools in Gaza, which Israel claims are used by Hamas for command posts.

In Lebanon, Israel conducted heavy airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in the south, killing more than 30 people, including three children, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Two senior Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, head of an elite unit, were among the dead. The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, reporting that 16 fighters were killed in the previous day's attacks.