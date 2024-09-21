Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza School Kill 19, Including 13 Children

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Qatar Airways Enforces Pager, Walkie-Talkie Ban
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon late Thursday
An Israeli airstrike on a school building in Gaza has killed 19 people, including eight children, AFP reports. Among the victims were 13 children and six women, one of whom was pregnant. Over 30 others were injured, many of them women and children.
The building, located in the southern Gaza suburb of al-Zaytoun, housed thousands of displaced people. Witnesses said a group of children, who had lost their parents and were waiting to receive humanitarian aid from a local NGO, had gathered just before the airstrike. Another strike in the same al-Zaytoun area also hit a school, injuring several people.
These attacks follow a series of Israeli strikes on schools in Gaza, which Israel claims are used by Hamas for command posts.
In Lebanon, Israel conducted heavy airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in the south, killing more than 30 people, including three children, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Two senior Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, head of an elite unit, were among the dead. The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, reporting that 16 fighters were killed in the previous day's attacks.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A ship transporting pipes to Varna, Bulgaria, under a supply contract with the United States was struck during a Russian missile attack
Three individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Russian strikes on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih
Ukraine has taken a significant step to protect national security by banning the use of the Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices for government and military officials
Ukraine is set to receive a significant loan of 35 billion euros from the European Commission to address its financial needs
Charles Michel, President of the European Council, today urged the Republic of North Macedonia to uphold its commitments and diligently implement legally binding agreements as it strives for EU membership
MEP Radan Kanev raised concerns over growing tension in Brussels following Bulgaria's cancellation of a public procurement for border technical equipment
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023