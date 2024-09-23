Child Among Three Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Cities

Three individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Russian strikes on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, according to Unian reports. Authorities fear there may be more victims trapped under the rubble.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, confirmed that the deceased included two women, aged 75 and 79. Additionally, a 31-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Kryvyi Rih, located in central Dnipropetrovsk, is frequently targeted by Russian forces and is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Ukraine bombed military targets in Russia, Russia bombed civilian targets in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine with FAB bombs, and killed a 12-year-old boy and two women aged 75 and 79. pic.twitter.com/1ulCPQezGo — Kvist.P ???????????????? (@kvistp) September 21, 2024

In a separate incident, the Russian Air Force launched guided bomb attacks on Kharkiv's city center, as reported by Ukrinform. The city experienced three strikes—two in the Shevchenko district and one in the Kyiv district, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The number of casualties from the evening shelling in Kharkiv has risen to 15, with all but the children reported to be in moderate condition. Eight of the injured have been hospitalized.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, stated that the strikes targeted the main roadway in the city center. Damage was reported to a car, various pavilions, and windows of nearby hospital buildings and a hotel, which had previously been struck by enemy fire. Hospital director Ruslan Vragov noted that four patients were among the injured.