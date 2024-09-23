Bulgaria to Enhance Defense with Javelin Anti-Tank Systems from US

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Bulgaria, according to a Pentagon statement. The deal, valued at 114 million dollars, includes the FGM-148F Javelin missiles and associated equipment. This move is seen as part of US efforts to bolster the security of NATO allies and promote stability in Europe.

The Pentagon emphasized that the sale would enhance Bulgaria’s defense capabilities, helping to protect its sovereignty and meet national defense needs. Additionally, the US Department of Defense stated that Bulgaria should face no difficulties integrating this new equipment into its armed forces. Importantly, Washington reassured that the sale would not disrupt the current military balance in the region.