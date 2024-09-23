Bulgaria to Enhance Defense with Javelin Anti-Tank Systems from US

Politics » DEFENSE | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Enhance Defense with Javelin Anti-Tank Systems from US

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Bulgaria, according to a Pentagon statement. The deal, valued at 114 million dollars, includes the FGM-148F Javelin missiles and associated equipment. This move is seen as part of US efforts to bolster the security of NATO allies and promote stability in Europe.

The Pentagon emphasized that the sale would enhance Bulgaria’s defense capabilities, helping to protect its sovereignty and meet national defense needs. Additionally, the US Department of Defense stated that Bulgaria should face no difficulties integrating this new equipment into its armed forces. Importantly, Washington reassured that the sale would not disrupt the current military balance in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Javelin, Bulgaria, US

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Russian-Linked Companies

Research by the international rating agency Moody's reveals that the Czech Republic, which accounts for just 2.4% of the EU's population, hosts over a quarter of the approximately 46,000 companies linked to Russia

Politics | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Growing Interest: French Small Businesses Eye Investment in Bulgaria

An increasing number of small French companies are exploring opportunities to establish their businesses in Bulgari

Business | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records 6.3% Increase in Overnight Stays, Ranking High in EU

Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries in the European Union for growth in tourist overnight stays during the April to June 2024 period

Business » Tourism | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Demographic Decline and Flat Tax Policy Contribute to Income Inequality

Bulgaria has been identified as the EU country with the highest income inequality,

Society | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 12:05

Bulgaria's Trade Balance Turns Negative as Exports and Imports Fall

In 2023, Bulgaria's exports totaled 86.9 billion leva, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the previous year

Business » Industry | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Seizing the Moment: How Bulgaria Declared Its Independence

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria took a momentous step in its history by declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Final Farewell to Pilots Who Died in Training Accident near Graf Ignatievo

Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin

Politics » Defense | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:10

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Highlights NATO Cooperation and Support for Ukraine at Bucharest-9 Meeting

On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania

Politics » Defense | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media

Politics » Defense | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:49

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Bulgaria to Receive AMRAAM Missiles in $1.2B US Contract

The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles

Politics » Defense | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:33

Journalist Exposes Frontex Intimidation Regarding Refugee Mistreatment at Bulgarian Border

Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 07:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria