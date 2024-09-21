Bulgarian Star Dimitrov Prevails in Tense Laver Cup Encounter

Sports | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Star Dimitrov Prevails in Tense Laver Cup Encounter

Grigor Dimitrov triumphed over Chilean Alejandro Tabilo with a 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:2) victory in his first match of this year's Laver Cup in Berlin. The contest featured a dramatic display of resilience by Dimitrov, who, despite trailing 1:5 in the second set, managed to level the score and win the match in a tiebreak.

The match began with Tabilo showing strong form and organized play, putting Dimitrov under pressure early on. After an initial double fault, Dimitrov quickly regained composure with solid serves, including an ace, to even the score. He later faced break points in the fourth game but stabilized his game to push the set to a tiebreak. Dimitrov then regained control, breaking Tabilo's serve twice and capitalizing on an unforced error by the Chilean to take the first set 7:6.

The second set saw Dimitrov struggle as Tabilo built a 4:1 lead, aided by precise volleys and a double fault by Dimitrov. However, Dimitrov began to turn the tide with powerful returns and solid play, reducing Tabilo’s advantage. When Tabilo served for the set at 5:2, Dimitrov broke twice and sent the match into a tiebreak. In the decisive moment, Dimitrov dominated, despite showing signs of physical discomfort, securing the tiebreak 7:2.

This victory marked Dimitrov’s return to the Laver Cup since 2018, where he contributed to Team Europe's success. The win earned Team Europe one point, as per the competition’s rules, which award more points as the tournament progresses. Dimitrov stepped in for Rafael Nadal, helping the European team in its quest to retain the trophy.

