Warming Trend Continues Through the Weekend Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria to Enjoy Warm and Sunny Weather Through September
Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September
The weekend will kick off with clear and warm conditions across Bulgaria. A gradual warming trend begins today and is expected to continue into the next week. Rainfall will cease, and clouds will disperse in most areas, making way for sunny skies. In Southeast Bulgaria, some cloudiness will persist but should clear up by midnight. Light to moderate winds will blow, with maximum temperatures ranging between 20 and 25°C, while Sofia will see around 20°C.
In the mountains, cloud cover will also decrease, and sunshine will prevail. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, with temperatures reaching about 16°C at 1200 meters altitude and 8°C at 2000 meters.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
This year, astronomical autumn will begin on Sunday, September 22, at 15:43 Bulgarian time.
Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September
The Danube River has recently reached its peak levels due to heavy rainfall in Europe
Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather with afternoon rain showers expected in Southwestern and Northeastern regions
Light snow is forecast in the mountains for September 18, 2024, with scattered rainfall expected in some parts of the country
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023