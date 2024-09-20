Warming Trend Continues Through the Weekend Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Warming Trend Continues Through the Weekend Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

The weekend will kick off with clear and warm conditions across Bulgaria. A gradual warming trend begins today and is expected to continue into the next week. Rainfall will cease, and clouds will disperse in most areas, making way for sunny skies. In Southeast Bulgaria, some cloudiness will persist but should clear up by midnight. Light to moderate winds will blow, with maximum temperatures ranging between 20 and 25°C, while Sofia will see around 20°C.

In the mountains, cloud cover will also decrease, and sunshine will prevail. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, with temperatures reaching about 16°C at 1200 meters altitude and 8°C at 2000 meters.

