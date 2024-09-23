Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Russian-Linked Companies

Politics | September 23, 2024, Monday // 08:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Russian-Linked Companies

Research by the international rating agency Moody's reveals that the Czech Republic, which accounts for just 2.4% of the EU's population, hosts over a quarter of the approximately 46,000 companies linked to Russia operating across the 27 EU member states. Bulgaria ranks second, with 9,500 Russian-connected companies, while Germany follows in third place with 4,200 such firms.

The Czech Republic has long been a favored destination for Russian businesses. Factors such as historical political and economic ties dating back to communism, linguistic similarities, and regulatory gaps have made it an attractive gateway to EU markets. This trend has intensified, particularly since the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Prague that began in 2021 and worsened following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts suggest that the war in Ukraine has further encouraged Russian business activity in the Czech Republic. According to Pavel Havlicek from the Association for International Relations in Prague, engaging in business ventures or purchasing property has become "the easiest way for Russians to secure a residence permit" in the country.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized the need for a deeper examination of the countries where Russian influence poses potential risks to the unity of the EU and NATO, as well as national security. The Czech counterintelligence agency, BIS, has long warned about internal threats, noting that the presence of numerous Russian-owned companies does not bolster national security.

Concerns have been raised that within the mix of legitimate businesses and individuals, there could be spies or saboteurs. The likelihood of Russian intelligence exploiting these avenues has increased since Prague expelled about a hundred Russian embassy personnel suspected of being secret agents in 2021.

There is also apprehension that these companies might be utilized to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia. Amid complex global trade and financial networks, the EU is working to monitor the flow of funds and goods to Russia, with several violations having already been uncovered in the Czech Republic.

The potential for crime to spill over from the east remains a pressing issue for authorities. Transparency International's Czech branch highlights that the country provides favorable conditions for money laundering, particularly for individuals from the former Soviet Union. The Czech National Center for Combating Organized Crime reported in July that the movement of post-Soviet criminal organizations has increased, exacerbating security concerns in 2023.

Lukasz Kraus from the Czech NGO "Reconstruction of the State"pointed out that money laundering undermines the economy, particularly affecting the housing market, where property prices have soared beyond the reach of many citizens. According to a report from Prague-based think tank Datlab, Russian firms, including those associated with sanctioned individuals, secured 2.5 billion euros in public contracts across the EU last year, despite existing sanctions.

In response, the Czech government, a strong supporter of Ukraine, has sought to tighten sanctions, but critics argue that gaps remain, particularly regarding opaque ownership structures that conceal Russian interests. Datlab estimates that only 35% of companies thought to be Russian-owned are accurately registered in the Czech business registry.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Czech, Russian, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing

A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing,

Business » Tourism | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria incurs approximately a billion leva (half a million euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Vuhledar on the Brink: Ukrainian Defenders Face Encirclement by Russian Forces

Russian forces have reportedly partially encircled the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 15:53

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:04

Bulgaria Faces Controversy Over New Driver's License Regulations: Protests Planned

The recent amendments to the rules for obtaining a driver's license in Bulgaria have sparked mixed reactions among the public

Society | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 13:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Acting PM Glavchev Calls for High Voter Turnout, Both at Home and Abroad

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged Bulgarian citizens to vote in large numbers, both domestically and abroad

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 15:01

Borissov: 'The Change' Has Distanced Bulgaria from Schengen and the Eurozone

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated during a forum in Sofia focused on Schengen and Eurozone integration that Bulgaria must regain its role as a guarantor of the European Union's external borders

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:31

Bulgaria Works Towards US Visa Waiver: Assessing Diplomatic Progress

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien

Politics » Diplomacy | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

WCC-DB MP Admits Coalition with GERB Was a Mistake

Venko Sabrutev, a member of Parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), declared that the coalition with GERB was a mistake

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:21

Dogan Denounces Peevski's Role, Expresses Shame and Calls for Change Within DPS

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed deep regret over the actions of a party member

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Final Farewell to Pilots Who Died in Training Accident near Graf Ignatievo

Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin

Politics » Defense | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria