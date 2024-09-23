Growing Interest: French Small Businesses Eye Investment in Bulgaria

An increasing number of small French companies are exploring opportunities to establish their businesses in Bulgaria, according to Vesela Todorova-Mozettig, director of the French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She shared these insights during an interview with Bloomberg TV Bulgaria on the "Business Start" program.

The French Embassy recently celebrated 145 years of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and France. Todorova-Mozettig noted that there is particular interest in opening bakeries and selling gourmet products within the Bulgarian market.

She emphasized that Bulgaria is now receptive to high-quality goods, with French investors particularly focused on regions outside the capital, including Varna, Burgas, Pleven, and Stara Zagora.

Discussions are planned with local authorities to explore further investment opportunities from France. However, Todorova-Mozettig highlighted a significant challenge in securing suitable locations for these businesses.

She also remarked on the industry's shift towards automation and artificial intelligence to enhance sustainability and address recruitment difficulties. Most companies have already integrated AI at various levels, she noted.

Todorova-Mozettig pointed out that Bulgaria offers a favorable environment for investment, particularly due to the presence of numerous companies operating in the robotics sector, which aligns with the needs of potential investors.

