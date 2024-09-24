Bulgaria Records 6.3% Increase in Overnight Stays, Ranking High in EU

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023
Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros
Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries in the European Union for growth in tourist overnight stays during the April to June 2024 period, according to data from Eurostat cited by the Ministry of Tourism.
During this timeframe, Bulgaria recorded 2,126,950 tourist registrations in classified accommodations, resulting in nearly 6 million overnight stays. This reflects an annual increase of 6.3%. Luxembourg led the growth at 22.2%, followed by Malta at 12.3%, Latvia at 6.4%, and Poland at 3.9%.
In total, the EU saw approximately 780 million overnight stays during the same period, with 51% attributed to domestic tourism and 49% to inbound tourism. In Bulgaria, incoming tourism represented a notable 55% of the total.
This summer is shaping up to be better for Bulgarian tourism compared to the last pre-pandemic year
The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries
In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists
In Haskovo, the Monument of Envy, also known as the "Bulgarian Icarus," stands out as a unique global attraction
Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023