Bulgaria Records 6.3% Increase in Overnight Stays, Ranking High in EU

Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries in the European Union for growth in tourist overnight stays during the April to June 2024 period, according to data from Eurostat cited by the Ministry of Tourism.

During this timeframe, Bulgaria recorded 2,126,950 tourist registrations in classified accommodations, resulting in nearly 6 million overnight stays. This reflects an annual increase of 6.3%. Luxembourg led the growth at 22.2%, followed by Malta at 12.3%, Latvia at 6.4%, and Poland at 3.9%.

In total, the EU saw approximately 780 million overnight stays during the same period, with 51% attributed to domestic tourism and 49% to inbound tourism. In Bulgaria, incoming tourism represented a notable 55% of the total.