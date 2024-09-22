Price Gap Widens Between New Builds and Panel Homes in Sofia

Business » PROPERTIES | September 23, 2024, Monday // 09:27
Bulgaria: Price Gap Widens Between New Builds and Panel Homes in Sofia

The price gap between newly constructed homes and panel buildings in Sofia has reached approximately 400 euros per square meter, with expectations that this difference will continue to widen, according to construction contractors. The demand for larger, more comfortable properties is outpacing supply, leading to rising prices.

Buyers tend to choose apartments based on their financial capabilities. Families often purchase larger units, such as five-room apartments, even if they have just one child, realtors noted. However, the majority of transactions involve two- and three-room apartments, with a particular demand for three-room units averaging around 90 square meters, which can accommodate a family comfortably.

The desire for home ownership in a pleasant environment is driving interest in new construction projects. There is a notable preference for closed residential complexes, where developers create inviting surroundings, including lawns and play areas for children, enhancing the overall living experience. As people seek to settle in their own homes, the trend toward new developments continues to grow.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: panel, New, buildings, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Metro Secures Second Place in European Ranking for Public Transport

|

Sofia Introduces New Free Public Transport Cards for Children and Students

|

Dimitrov and Djokovic Thrill Fans with Charity Match in Arena Sofia

|

Sofia to Host Public Screening of Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic Charity Match

|

Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

|

September 17 Celebrations in Sofia: Cultural Highlights, Free Museum Entries, and Community Events

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries

Business » Properties | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

Interest Rates on Existing Bulgarian Mortgages Begin to Rise

Interest rates on existing mortgage loans in Bulgaria are beginning to rise

Business » Properties | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 08:53

Bulgaria Tops Europe for Lowest Mortgage Rates

Bulgaria has emerged as a standout in Europe for having the lowest mortgage rates

Business » Properties | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Strong Foreign Investment Fuels Bulgarian Real Estate Market in 2024

In the first half of this year, approximately 92.6 million euros were invested in business properties in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:11

Bulgaria's Housing Loans to Stay Low in the Coming Months

Housing loans in Bulgaria are expected to remain inexpensive in the coming months, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:18

Rising Costs: Bulgarian Agricultural Land Prices Increase by 27.9%

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria continues to rise

Business » Properties | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria