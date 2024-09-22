Price Gap Widens Between New Builds and Panel Homes in Sofia

The price gap between newly constructed homes and panel buildings in Sofia has reached approximately 400 euros per square meter, with expectations that this difference will continue to widen, according to construction contractors. The demand for larger, more comfortable properties is outpacing supply, leading to rising prices.

Buyers tend to choose apartments based on their financial capabilities. Families often purchase larger units, such as five-room apartments, even if they have just one child, realtors noted. However, the majority of transactions involve two- and three-room apartments, with a particular demand for three-room units averaging around 90 square meters, which can accommodate a family comfortably.

The desire for home ownership in a pleasant environment is driving interest in new construction projects. There is a notable preference for closed residential complexes, where developers create inviting surroundings, including lawns and play areas for children, enhancing the overall living experience. As people seek to settle in their own homes, the trend toward new developments continues to grow.