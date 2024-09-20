Acting Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Has No Links to Exploded Pagers
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has asserted that Bulgaria is not involved in the production or transit of the pagers that were recently detonated in Lebanon and Syria. He referenced statements from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and other authorities that confirm Bulgaria's non-involvement in the incidents involving these communication devices.
Glavchev emphasized that he does not anticipate any security issues arising from the situation. "There can be no impact. Bulgaria has no connection to the production, transit, or customs clearance of any goods, including the pagers and walkie-talkies in question," he stated. He noted that the company responsible is owned by a Norwegian citizen who has never visited Bulgaria, operating through a proxy, which is a common practice in such cases.
