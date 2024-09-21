Summer 2024: Bulgarian Tourists Decrease While Foreign Tourism Grows

This summer is shaping up to be better for Bulgarian tourism compared to the last pre-pandemic year, 2019, according to Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev. However, current statistics indicate that while Bulgarian tourists are declining, the number of foreign visitors is on the rise.

In the peak summer season, 7,500 fewer Bulgarians visited the Black Sea resorts in Burgas, Varna, and Dobrich compared to last year, with a total of 325,480 Bulgarian tourists in July 2024, down from 333,000 in July 2023. Overall, hotels reported 19,000 fewer Bulgarian guests for the month. Additionally, those who did travel stayed for a shorter average duration, decreasing from 3.2 nights last year to 2.7 nights this July.

Conversely, the influx of foreign tourists is increasing, with 794,000 foreign visitors recorded, marking a 3.6 percent rise compared to July 2023. Notably, three-quarters of these foreign tourists opted for 4- and 5-star accommodations, whereas less than 40 percent of Bulgarian guests chose higher-class hotels. This preference is reflected in the average revenue generated per guest, with hotels earning around 90 leva from Bulgarian tourists and 130 leva from foreign guests.

The surge in foreign tourists has boosted hotel revenues, exceeding half a billion leva in July, a 15 percent increase or 70 million leva more than last year. Despite the increased tourist numbers, the number of accommodation facilities remained stable from the previous year, with 3,698 establishments operating, providing nearly 148,000 rooms and 339,000 beds.

The overall bed occupancy rate in July 2024 reached 57.4 percent, an increase of 1.6 percentage points from the previous year. Occupancy was highest in 4- and 5-star hotels at 72.8 percent, followed by 3-star accommodations at 52 percent, and 1- and 2-star options at 35.2 percent. The total number of overnight stays recorded was 5.9 million, reflecting a 2.4 percent rise year-on-year, with foreign citizens accounting for 3.8 million nights and Bulgarians for 2.1 million. Notably, 75 percent of these stays were in 4- and 5-star hotels.