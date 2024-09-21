Summer 2024: Bulgarian Tourists Decrease While Foreign Tourism Grows

Business » TOURISM | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Summer 2024: Bulgarian Tourists Decrease While Foreign Tourism Grows @Pexels

This summer is shaping up to be better for Bulgarian tourism compared to the last pre-pandemic year, 2019, according to Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev. However, current statistics indicate that while Bulgarian tourists are declining, the number of foreign visitors is on the rise.

In the peak summer season, 7,500 fewer Bulgarians visited the Black Sea resorts in Burgas, Varna, and Dobrich compared to last year, with a total of 325,480 Bulgarian tourists in July 2024, down from 333,000 in July 2023. Overall, hotels reported 19,000 fewer Bulgarian guests for the month. Additionally, those who did travel stayed for a shorter average duration, decreasing from 3.2 nights last year to 2.7 nights this July.

Conversely, the influx of foreign tourists is increasing, with 794,000 foreign visitors recorded, marking a 3.6 percent rise compared to July 2023. Notably, three-quarters of these foreign tourists opted for 4- and 5-star accommodations, whereas less than 40 percent of Bulgarian guests chose higher-class hotels. This preference is reflected in the average revenue generated per guest, with hotels earning around 90 leva from Bulgarian tourists and 130 leva from foreign guests.

The surge in foreign tourists has boosted hotel revenues, exceeding half a billion leva in July, a 15 percent increase or 70 million leva more than last year. Despite the increased tourist numbers, the number of accommodation facilities remained stable from the previous year, with 3,698 establishments operating, providing nearly 148,000 rooms and 339,000 beds.

The overall bed occupancy rate in July 2024 reached 57.4 percent, an increase of 1.6 percentage points from the previous year. Occupancy was highest in 4- and 5-star hotels at 72.8 percent, followed by 3-star accommodations at 52 percent, and 1- and 2-star options at 35.2 percent. The total number of overnight stays recorded was 5.9 million, reflecting a 2.4 percent rise year-on-year, with foreign citizens accounting for 3.8 million nights and Bulgarians for 2.1 million. Notably, 75 percent of these stays were in 4- and 5-star hotels.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourists, Bulgarian, foreign

Related Articles:

Final Farewell to Pilots Who Died in Training Accident near Graf Ignatievo

Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin

Politics » Defense | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:10

Discrepancy in Voter Registration: Bulgarian Village with 600 Residents Lists 14,392 Voters

In the Bulgarian village of Belo Pole, which has a population of just 600, there are officially 14,392 registered voters

Politics | September 20, 2024, Friday // 16:00

No Flooding Risk in Bulgarian Section of Danube Despite Recent Rainfall in Central Europe

The Danube River has recently reached its peak levels due to heavy rainfall in Europe

Society » Environment | September 20, 2024, Friday // 10:47

Bulgarian Authorities: No Involvement in Import or Export of Devices Used in Middle East Attacks

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) has confirmed that no communication devices, like those used in the September 17 explosions in Lebanon and Syria

World | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:38

Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation'

North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:41

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Highlights NATO Cooperation and Support for Ukraine at Bucharest-9 Meeting

On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania

Politics » Defense | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 07:03

The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard

The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries

Business » Tourism | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgarians Rank Third in Greek Tourism After Germans and British

In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists

Business » Tourism | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

The Bulgarian Icarus: Haskovo's Unique Sculpture Captures the Essence of Envy

In Haskovo, the Monument of Envy, also known as the "Bulgarian Icarus," stands out as a unique global attraction

Business » Tourism | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:01

Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Bulgaria's Tourism Department Pushes for Larger Budget and Health Tourism Expansion

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism is set to request an increased budget for national tourism advertising in 2025

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria