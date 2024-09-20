Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

Business » PROPERTIES | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria @Pixabay

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries. Among these, 8,413 contracts were signed with banks, while 120 were arranged with financial institutions registered under Article 3a of the Law on Credit Institutions, as reported by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

The total value of credit agreements made between banks and customers through these intermediaries exceeded 1.725 billion leva. Additionally, loans facilitated by financial institutions amounted to more than 3.245 million leva. As of mid-2024, there are 116 registered credit intermediaries operating under the Consumer Real Estate Loans Act, according to BNB data.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mortgage, loans, Bulgarians, BNB

Related Articles:

Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises

A recent Gallup International Balkan study reveals a deepening mistrust of Russia among Bulgarians

Politics | September 20, 2024, Friday // 08:00

Survey Reveals Bulgarians Divided on LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Schools, Many Uninformed

A recent nationally representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" on behalf of BNT shows that Bulgarians are divided over the issue of potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Stricter BNB Regulations in Bulgaria Restrict Home Loans for 10% of Low-Income Applicants

Approximately 10% of individuals who previously qualified for home loans will no longer be eligible under new regulations set by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:34

One in Four Bulgarians Struggles to Afford Winter Heating

One in four Bulgarians is unable to afford heating during the winter months

Business » Energy | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 18:49

Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada

Six Bulgarians were rescued from a sinking vessel near Lefkada by a ship that responded to a distress call

Society » Incidents | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:07

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Interest Rates on Existing Bulgarian Mortgages Begin to Rise

Interest rates on existing mortgage loans in Bulgaria are beginning to rise

Business » Properties | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 08:53

Bulgaria Tops Europe for Lowest Mortgage Rates

Bulgaria has emerged as a standout in Europe for having the lowest mortgage rates

Business » Properties | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Strong Foreign Investment Fuels Bulgarian Real Estate Market in 2024

In the first half of this year, approximately 92.6 million euros were invested in business properties in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:11

Bulgaria's Housing Loans to Stay Low in the Coming Months

Housing loans in Bulgaria are expected to remain inexpensive in the coming months, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:18

Rising Costs: Bulgarian Agricultural Land Prices Increase by 27.9%

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria continues to rise

Business » Properties | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Housing Market: Two-Room Homes Prevail, Sofia Trails in New Construction

In Bulgaria, newly constructed homes are predominantly two-room units, averaging 85 square meters in size and built mainly from reinforced concrete

Business » Properties | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria