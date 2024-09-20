Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries. Among these, 8,413 contracts were signed with banks, while 120 were arranged with financial institutions registered under Article 3a of the Law on Credit Institutions, as reported by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

The total value of credit agreements made between banks and customers through these intermediaries exceeded 1.725 billion leva. Additionally, loans facilitated by financial institutions amounted to more than 3.245 million leva. As of mid-2024, there are 116 registered credit intermediaries operating under the Consumer Real Estate Loans Act, according to BNB data.