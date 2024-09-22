Over 1.6 Billion Leva to Support Young Farmers and Rural Development in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture is set to allocate over 1.6 billion leva to support young and new farmers as well as to invest in rural infrastructure. This funding will be available under the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas for the years 2023-2027, with admissions expected to begin before the year ends.
During a meeting of the Strategic Plan Monitoring Committee, the timeline for launching these interventions was established. The support covers a wide range of activities, including the development of non-agricultural sectors like handicrafts and services, modernization of irrigation systems, and other agricultural practices. Dr. Lozana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food, emphasized that these admissions are vital for enhancing the economic sustainability of rural areas and addressing the significant challenges farmers have faced in recent years.
The upcoming support will also focus on innovative agricultural projects aimed at adopting new technologies and production methods. Additionally, it will assist producer groups and organizations seeking improved market positioning and adaptability. Plans are in place to support the growth of non-agricultural activities and enhance municipal infrastructure as well.
In November, the following interventions will open for applications: "II.G.6 - Investments in basic services and small-scale infrastructure in rural areas" with a budget of 500 million euros; "II.D.1 - Start-up aid for establishing young farmers in agriculture" with a budget of 90 million euros; "II.D.2 - Support for very small farms" with a budget of 30 million euros; "II.D.3 - Start-up aid for new farmers in agriculture" with a budget of million euros; and "II.Z.3 - Support for producers' organizations" with a budget of 12.5 million euros.
In December, additional interventions will be accepted, including "II.D3 - Investments for non-agricultural activities in rural areas" with a budget of 98 million euros; "II.G.5 - Investments in irrigation infrastructure" with a budget of 100 million euros; and "II.J.1 - Support for operational groups under the European Innovation Partnership" with a budget of 1 million euros.
The meeting also introduced a methodology to determine guaranteed budgets for municipalities classified as rural areas, ensuring equitable access to funds based on local needs. Evaluation criteria for ranking project proposals submitted by candidates were also approved.
