Sofia Metro Secures Second Place in European Ranking for Public Transport

A recent survey has ranked the best metro systems in Europe, revealing surprising results about the leaders in public transportation. Conducted by Bounce, the study evaluates major European capitals, indicating that some of the traditionally dominant systems have fallen behind. Notably, the London Underground, despite its fame, does not even make the top five. This decline is attributed to overcrowding, which deters tourists, and confusing signage that complicates navigation for newcomers.

The ranking utilizes a variety of metrics, including Google reviews, the number of stations, annual ridership, and the balance of positive and negative feedback regarding service. The survey excludes data from Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing conflict, and the metro in Minsk is omitted because of travel advisories issued by the US State Department.

Topping the list is Oslo, which boasts a score of 8.06 out of 10. The Norwegian capital features 10 stations and 85 kilometers of track, serving all 15 districts, including areas that extend into adjacent municipalities. With five operational lines and a sixth under construction, the metro is praised for its cleanliness, ease of navigation, and efficiency.

Sofia’s metro ranks second, achieving 7.64 points. As the newest system in the survey, having opened in 1998, it spans 52 kilometers with 47 stations, including a connection to Sofia Airport. The airport station received high praise, scoring 4.10 out of 5. Tourists appreciate the ample English signage, which aids orientation. The "Alexander Malinov" and "Mizia/NBU" stations also scored well, both rated at 4.7 out of 5. The former is noted for its aesthetic appeal, while the latter is recognized for its cleanliness.

Athens follows in third place with a score of 7.29. Madrid and Warsaw take fourth and fifth places with scores of 6.74 and 6.60, respectively. The survey also includes London, Lisbon, Copenhagen, Bucharest, and Prague, with London and Lisbon tying for a position in the rankings.