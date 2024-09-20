EU Council President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:16
Bulgaria: EU Council President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, today urged the Republic of North Macedonia to uphold its commitments and diligently implement legally binding agreements as it strives for EU membership, according to BTA correspondent Nikolay Jeliazkov. Michel shared this message on the "X" social platform following a closed meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski.

He expressed his congratulations to North Macedonia for its strategic orientation towards the EU and its dedication to the accession process. Michel emphasized that the country currently has a significant opportunity to progress toward EU membership and integrate into the European family.

Mickoski was in Brussels yesterday alongside leaders from five other Western Balkan nations. The group was invited to a working lunch hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

