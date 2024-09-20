Europol: 8 Arrested for Smuggling Migrants Across the Turkish-Bulgarian Border

Crime | September 20, 2024, Friday // 15:23
Bulgaria: Europol: 8 Arrested for Smuggling Migrants Across the Turkish-Bulgarian Border

Bulgarian authorities detected over 700 migrants smuggled by this criminal network

On 19 September, Bulgarian authorities, supported by Europol, dismantled a criminal network smuggling migrants from Türkiye via Bulgaria and Serbia towards Western Southern Europe. The investigation, involving Greek and Romanian authorities, was conducted in the framework of a regional Operational Task Force set up to investigate migrant smuggling networks using Bulgaria as a transit country.

The action day led to:

  • 8 arrests (one High Value Target)
  • 11 location searches
  • Seizures including: cash, Hawala accountancy notebooks and documents
  • One Romanian citizen found during the searches has been identified as a person wanted by Austria.

The investigation was initiated at the beginning of 2023 when Bulgarian authorities found migrants smuggled by this network. So far, national authorities have detected 15 smuggling incidents. The smuggling network allegedly facilitated the illegal secondary movements of over 700 irregular migrants towards other parts of the EU. The suspected ringleaders, predominantly Syrian nationals, coordinated the smuggling activities while maintaining contacts with smugglers and hawaladars in Turkey and Greece, as well as in other countries along the smuggling route. The suspects facilitated the transportation of migrants from the Turkish-Bulgarian border to accommodations in the region of Sofia. After a short stay there, they were further transported to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

Migrants had to deposit EUR 3 000 to EUR 5 000 in Hawala offices before going to the border

Migrants had to pay significant deposits before being taken across the green border between Türkiye and Bulgaria. They paid between EUR 3 000 and EUR 5 000 in Hawala offices in Istanbul and were then smuggled by guides connected to the Turkish members of the criminal network. Once on Bulgarian territory, the migrants were picked up by drivers of Bulgarian, Romanian and Syrian nationalities, who transported them to accommodations in Sofia. For the transportation, the smuggling network used different vehicles such as cars, vans and even trucks.

In one case, the suspects transported 150 migrants in a lorry. Criminals use this modus operandi to maximise their profits when the demand for smuggling services is high. In this particular case, drivers transported the migrants while driving at fast speeds, to escape police checks. This dangerous modus operandi puts the lives of migrants and bystanders at great risk.

Europol support and joint actions

Extensive operational analysis was carried out to identify the different targets and map their criminal activities. Europol also brought together the different countries involved to jointly prepare for the final phase of the investigation.

Two Europol experts deployed to Sofia in the framework of the regional Operational Taskforce were on the ground during the action day, helping law enforcement authorities with cross-checks in real-time against Europol's databases.

Police officers from the Hellenic Police, Romanian Border Police and Romanian Police (Service for Combating Organised Crime) were deployed on the spot to support the investigative measures.

Europol's European Migrant Smuggling Centre has been supporting the work of the Task Force since its establishment.

The following authorities took part in this action:

  • Bulgaria: General Director for Combating Organised Crime (Главна дирекция Борба с организираната пресъпност), and National Security Agency (Държавна Агенция Национална Сигурност)
  • Greece: Hellenic Police (Ελληνική Αστυνομία)
  • Romania: Border Police (Poliția de frontiera) and National Police (Poliția Română)

The European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT) tackles the most important threats posed by organised and serious international crime affecting the EU. EMPACT strengthens intelligence, strategic and operational cooperation between national authorities, EU institutions and bodies, and international partners. EMPACT runs in four-year cycles focusing on common EU crime priorities.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, migrants, Turkish, border

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Russian-Linked Companies

Research by the international rating agency Moody's reveals that the Czech Republic, which accounts for just 2.4% of the EU's population, hosts over a quarter of the approximately 46,000 companies linked to Russia

Politics | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Growing Interest: French Small Businesses Eye Investment in Bulgaria

An increasing number of small French companies are exploring opportunities to establish their businesses in Bulgari

Business | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records 6.3% Increase in Overnight Stays, Ranking High in EU

Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries in the European Union for growth in tourist overnight stays during the April to June 2024 period

Business » Tourism | September 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Demographic Decline and Flat Tax Policy Contribute to Income Inequality

Bulgaria has been identified as the EU country with the highest income inequality,

Society | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Trade Balance Turns Negative as Exports and Imports Fall

In 2023, Bulgaria's exports totaled 86.9 billion leva, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the previous year

Business » Industry | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Seizing the Moment: How Bulgaria Declared Its Independence

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria took a momentous step in its history by declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

In a Bulgarian Village: Woman Left with Broken Arms and Removed Ovary After Brutal Beating by Husband

A woman in the Bulgarian village of Chelopech has suffered severe injuries, including the removal of an ovary, broken arms, and facial injuries, after being violently beaten by her husband

Crime | September 20, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District

Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia

Crime | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45

Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria