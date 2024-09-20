Bulgaria: 'Revival's' Fourth Attempt at Foreign Agents Law Fizzles in Committee

September 20, 2024
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 'Revival's' Fourth Attempt at Foreign Agents Law Fizzles in Committee Leaders of "Revival"

The proposal for a "foreign agents" law, introduced by the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazdhane) and modeled after a similar Russian law, failed in its first reading within a parliamentary committee focused on culture and media. The bill garnered support solely from deputies aligned with Kostadin Kostadinov's party.

In a vote that saw representatives from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), GERB, and DPS opposing the law, members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) chose to abstain. This marks the fourth attempt by "Revival" to advance a similar law since 2022, and once again, it has not succeeded.

The party claims the legislation aims to enhance transparency regarding the funding of non-governmental organizations. However, the proposed law would effectively bar "foreign agents" and associated individuals from functioning in educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and social homes. "Revival" defines "foreign agents" as any individuals or organizations receiving more than 1,000 leva (500 euros) annually from sources outside the EU.

The European Commission has publicly criticized the initiative, with a spokesperson asserting that the EU opposes "any unjustified restriction of democratic values and freedoms." Furthermore, a fact check by BNT revealed that the bill is not modeled after American legislation, as claimed by Kostadin Kostadinov, but closely mirrors a Russian law.

The project has been distributed among four committees, with the culture and media committee being the only one chaired by a member of "Revival." Despite the current setback, the party has expressed its intention to reintroduce the legislation in the next National Assembly.

The committee debate was marked by heated exchanges and personal insults, particularly between Kostadinov and WCC-DB representative Manol Peykov, a vocal critic of the bill. Kostadinov again insisted that the proposal was based on U.S. legislation, to which Peykov responded by clarifying that the American law targets individuals and entities working for foreign governments, while the Russian law focuses on those receiving foreign funding.

The exchange escalated, with Peykov commenting that if Kostadinov claims it is day, he should check outside, suggesting that he blindly follows instructions from the Russian ambassador in Sofia. In response, representatives from "Revival" resorted to personal attacks against Peykov.

Although the bill still requires consideration from the remaining committees, the impending conclusion of the 50th National Assembly makes it unlikely that the proposal will reach the plenary agenda.



