MEP Warns: Lack of Transparency in Border Project Risks Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:07
MEP Radan Kanev raised concerns over growing tension in Brussels following Bulgaria's cancellation of a public procurement for border technical equipment. He warned that this could jeopardize the country's chances of joining the land-based Schengen area.

Speaking at a briefing alongside MP Martin Dimitrov from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Kanev explained that the procurement involved European funding designated for enhancing border control, particularly along the EU's external frontiers, such as Bulgaria's. The cancellation of the tender led to direct negotiations with an undisclosed company, a move that has raised transparency concerns in Brussels.

Kanev noted that the project’s funding conditions explicitly require a transparent public procurement process. The lack of transparency has sparked fears over both Bulgarian and European security, especially in light of past scandals involving foreign, particularly Chinese, companies whose equipment posed potential data security risks.

The European Commission (EC) has stressed the importance of using European-made equipment, not only for security reasons but also to support EU industry. Kanev warned that this issue could have serious repercussions for Bulgaria's Schengen ambitions and announced his intention to propose a set of measures to mitigate the potential damage.

Dimitrov added that the public tender was initially in line with EC guidelines but was later appealed by the Commission for the Protection of Competition and ultimately annulled by a Supreme Court decision.

