Significant Quantity of Radioactive Material Discovered in Bulgarian Town

A significant quantity of the highly valuable and radioactive metal americium was uncovered in a covert operation led by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

Americium, an isotope known for its ionizing radiation, requires special storage conditions. According to sources from BNT, the substance was found and confiscated from a house in Karlovo. The operation involved agents from the National Security Service, specialized police units from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and firefighters equipped with specialized gear. Due to its radioactive nature, americium must be handled and transported under strict safety protocols.

The operation was personally overseen by acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov.

Further details regarding the seized radioactive material are expected to be disclosed at a briefing later today. The briefing will likely include Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov, SANS Chairman Petar Tonchev, and District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva.