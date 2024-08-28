Significant Quantity of Radioactive Material Discovered in Bulgarian Town

Young Driver Dies in Plovdiv BMW Crash
A young driver lost his life after his BMW collided with a pillar on Komatevsko Shosse Blvd. in Plovdiv last night
A significant quantity of the highly valuable and radioactive metal americium was uncovered in a covert operation led by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security (SANS).
Americium, an isotope known for its ionizing radiation, requires special storage conditions. According to sources from BNT, the substance was found and confiscated from a house in Karlovo. The operation involved agents from the National Security Service, specialized police units from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and firefighters equipped with specialized gear. Due to its radioactive nature, americium must be handled and transported under strict safety protocols.
The operation was personally overseen by acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov.
Further details regarding the seized radioactive material are expected to be disclosed at a briefing later today. The briefing will likely include Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov, SANS Chairman Petar Tonchev, and District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva.
A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, who works as a street musician, was assaulted and beaten on a central street in Varna
The pilots Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who tragically lost their lives in the "Graf Ignatievo" plane crash on September 13
In Burgas, a pit bull without a muzzle attacked a woman and fatally injured her small dog, a pinscher
Pet owners in Sofia's "Mladost" district have been alerted to the presence of antifreeze placed in bowls around various public areas
A 24-year-old Syrian man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back in Harmanli yesterday
Two pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023