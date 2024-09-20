In a Bulgarian Village: Woman Left with Broken Arms and Removed Ovary After Brutal Beating by Husband

A woman in the Bulgarian village of Chelopech has suffered severe injuries, including the removal of an ovary, broken arms, and facial injuries, after being violently beaten by her husband, Nova TV reports. The incident occurred on August 11, and the assailant was arrested three days later, not for the assault but for lacking an identity card. Despite police witnessing the victim's condition, three separate teams failed to detain him.

The woman recounted her experience, describing a brutal three-hour beating during which she pleaded for her life, only to be met with her husband’s taunts. Having been together for eight years, she had previously fled but returned for the sake of their three children. On the night of the attack, he struck her with a phone and continued to assault her, ultimately knocking her to the ground and kicking her.

In a moment of desperation, he reportedly threatened to kill her by choking her with a can in the yard. His actions stemmed from jealousy, as he suspected infidelity. After realizing she had not cheated, he escalated the violence, hitting her with a board and a hose. Despite her efforts to defend herself, she succumbed to her injuries and lost consciousness.

With the help of her children, she managed to alert a neighbor, who called for emergency assistance. When the police arrived, they found no grounds for detaining her husband. Later, at the emergency room in the town of Pirdop, her husband filmed himself in front of the ambulance, boasting about bringing her there.

Her condition worsened, and she was advised to go to a hospital in the town of Panagyurishte. Despite her husband’s threats, she remained silent until she fainted at the entrance. Hospital staff did not believe his explanation about her injuries and promptly called the police, who finally detained him—though again, not for the assault itself but for not having identification.

The woman reported that the police's account of events conflicted with her experience. While officials stated he was detained for 72 hours, she claimed he appeared at the hospital the following morning, acknowledging she was innocent. Previously known to law enforcement, he had been the subject of harassment complaints by the victim.

Now, more than a month post-assault, she is recovering from surgeries on both her hands and the removal of her ovary, which has rendered her unable to have children. The psychological toll on her children weighs heavily on her, and she is determined to gain parental rights to protect them from their father. Currently, the children are in a care facility, and her husband remains in custody.

The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the case, which has been ongoing for over a month, with experts still assessing the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim.