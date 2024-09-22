No Flooding Risk in Bulgarian Section of Danube Despite Recent Rainfall in Central Europe

The Danube River has recently reached its peak levels due to heavy rainfall in Europe, resulting in overflows in Budapest. However, officials in Bulgaria report that there is no danger of flooding in the Bulgarian section of the river. The Agency for Research and Maintenance of the Danube is continuously monitoring water levels, which remain well within safe limits.

As of this morning, the highest recorded level of the Danube in Bulgaria is near Lom, measuring 86 cm, which is typical for this time of year. In Ruse, the river's level is approximately 24 cm above the critical elevation 0, the threshold below which ships cannot navigate. On BNT, Eng. Ivelin Zanev, head of the Executive Agency, emphasized that there is currently no risk of flooding along the Bulgarian coasts.

Eng. Zanev explained that the concern for high waters typically arises in the spring due to snowmelt combined with rainfall. He noted that just a few days ago, discussions were focused on critically low water levels, which posed risks for shipping. The characteristics of the river vary, with the upper and middle sections having narrower banks compared to the wider areas in Bulgaria, where the distance between the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts can reach up to 1.2 kilometers. This wider expanse allows for greater absorption of water.

There are 19 hydrometric stations monitoring the Danube in Northern Bulgaria, providing water level updates every 15 minutes. This data is communicated to regional governors, the fire department, and other relevant agencies. Eng. Zanev highlighted that the highest recorded water level in Ruse occurred in April 2006, reaching +908 cm, while current levels are around +30 cm. He pointed out that a significant rise, such as a 9-meter increase, would be required to pose any real danger, underscoring the stability of the situation.